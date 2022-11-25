Read full article on original website
Musk says Apple mostly stopped advertising on Twitter
(Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday that Apple Inc has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement....
Twitter ends COVID-19 misinformation policy after Musk promises 'general amnesty' for suspended accounts
Twitter is no longer enforcing its COVID-19 misinformation policy after CEO Elon Musk has promised transparency regarding account suspensions.
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
(Corrects to replace the inaccurate word "impersonations" in paragraph 4 with "impressions") Nov 27 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk says new user signups to the social media platform are at an "all-time high", as he struggles with a mass exodus of advertisers and users fleeing to other platforms over concerns about verification and hate speech.
Kalkine: Can Elon Musk save the Twitter from debt and crisis?
Recently on November 4, Billionaire Musk said that Twitter had suffered a "massive drop in revenue" due to advertisers pausing spending on the social media platform. Watch out this video for more.
Elon Musk wants 1 billion Twitter users within 18 months
The Elon Musk Twitter carnival continues with a strange new development many people might not have had on their Twitter disaster bingo card. The newly minted CEO of Twitter shared a lofty goal for a company that some fear is struggling to keep on the lights. Elon Musk wants Twitter to have 1 billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months.
UPDATE 3-Elon Musk: Apple threatened to yank Twitter from App Store
Nov 28 (Reuters) - Elon Musk accused Apple Inc of threatening to block Twitter Inc from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets on Monday that also said the iPhone maker had stopped advertising on the social media platform. The billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla...
Kalkine: UK to fine tech companies that fail to remove self harm material
Britain's government intends to make it illegal to encourage others to harm themselves online and will fine social media companies that fail to remove such material, as part of a revamp of legislation governing online behaviour. Promoting suicide is already illegal, but Britain's digital, culture, media and sport ministry said in a statement that it now wanted to require social media firms to block a wider range of content.
