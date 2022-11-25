Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Related
WILX-TV
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bam Bam shrimp, wings among eats at Big Moe’s Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, MI - What began as a restaurant tucked inside of a gas station has turned into a marquee franchise spot in Michigan. Big Moe’s Kitchen, most known for its locations in Garden City and Dearborn, has expanded to Grand Blanc to bring a variety of menu options. It also has locations in Oxford, and a Canton location is set to open by 2023.
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
UpNorthLive.com
Audience member escorted by police after disrupting Board of State Canvassers meeting
LANSING, Mich. — A man was escorted out by police Monday morning during the Michigan Board of State Canvassers meeting. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers met on November 28 in Lansing to certify the 2022 midterm election results. The audience member allegedly yelled with explicate language and was...
From prison to entrepreneur, Miracle McGlown is an inspiration for Flint
FLINT, MI - His day usually starts at 6:30 a.m. working at the City of Flint Street Maintenance, cleaning up the streets and pavement. His day usually ends around 11 p.m., hand-crafting luggage, purses, shoulder straps, wallets and more. His name is Miracle McGlown -- a Flint native that received...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
1st time Powerball player from Genesee County wins $150,000 prize
LANSING, MI -- Avery WIlliams had never played Powerball before, but when the jackpot hit $1 billion earlier this month, he gave it a shot. The 27-year-old Burton resident had no idea that playing the lottery would be so financially rewarding so quickly. “I’d never played Powerball before, but I...
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest, 2 in hospital
Police said that the person responsible for the stabbing knew both of the victims.
Shiawassee County police offering reward for stolen utility vehicle
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a stolen vehicle.
Central Michigan Life
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
Armed neighbors detain man after break-in at St. Charles home with kids, sheriff’s officials say
ST. CHARLES, MI — Neighbors with pistols detained a 32-year-old St. Charles man during an alarming post-Thanksgiving outburst that began seemingly as a public rant and progressed into a break-in at a home where children were present, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department officials said. The suspect eventually was arrested...
Woman hospitalized after collision with two vehicles Thanksgiving night
SANILAC COUNTY, MI – A 66-year-old Peck woman was injured on Thanksgiving after rear-ending one vehicle and later striking another in a three-vehicle collision. Sanilac County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to a crash Thursday, Nov. 24, on Brockway Road near Galbraith Line Road in Sanilac County’s Speaker Township.
Brand new energy efficient home in Midland subdivision hits the market
MIDLAND, MI - Cobblestone Homes built a brand new house in Midland County’s Larkin Township and it’s for sale. The home is located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision and priced at $931,600. “My favorite thing about this house is, overall, the exterior...
Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
‘It’s true and it’s forever’: Michigan courts celebrate Adoption Day
Courts across the state hosted events Tuesday to unite foster children with families in celebration of Adoption Day.
Metro police investigating after elderly man hit, killed while getting mail in Genesee County
SWARTZ CREEK, MI – The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County is investigating a pedestrian crash that left an 87-year-old man dead. Det. Greg Racosta said a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old woman was headed south on Elms Road, near Bristol Road, a little before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 when it hit the man while he was getting his mail.
Crews rescue man trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – A Flint man was freed from a rolled over vehicle Saturday night and sent to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Grant Township woman, was also injured. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
State troopers find mental health patient in pajamas after she walked away from Holly Twp. facility
An endangered missing woman was safely returned to staff at a mental health facility in Holly Township after she was seen walking away from the center in nothing but her pajamas last night, authorities said.
Comments / 0