Walmart, Target results will tell how gloomy holidays could get for retailers
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Walmart (WMT.N) and Target (TGT.N) results this week are likely to show that major retailers are heading for a turbulent holiday season as rampant inflation has made everything from toothpaste to Christmas sweaters more expensive for shoppers.
Amazon Reportedly Plans To Layoff 10,000 Workers Just Ahead Of The Holidays
This will be the largest cut in the company's history. Amazon is reportedly joining other major companies in implementing a wave of layoffs ahead of next year. The New York Times reported the retail giant’s plans to let go of approximately 10,000 workers with its corporate and technology divisions being the most affected. Other downsizings will reportedly happen in the retail division and human resources departments. This will reportedly be the largest wave of layoffs in the company’s history, which boasts a total workforce of more than 1.5 million people, with the majority being hourly workers.
Kohl's 'is a business whose time has passed,' analyst says
Kohl's (KSS) is bordering on irrelevancy, and it may stay that way for years to come, warned one veteran retail analyst. "Kohl's is a business whose time has passed," Jan Rogers Kniffen, CEO of J Rogers Kniffen Worldwide, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "They were the rising star all through the '80s, '90s, and into 2000, and at that point in time they wound up with 1,150 stores in a space that probably only needed 750. and they have been mature and struggling ever since."
Shoppers flood to Macy's NYC flagship store and line up for Black Friday deals at Best Buy - even as more people opted to nab deals online on Thanksgiving Day ... and Amazon workers go on strike
Shoppers returned to familiar holiday shopping patterns to bag a bargain this Black Friday after two seasons marked by pandemic worries and supply issues. More shoppers are also ordering their deals online - despite thousands of Amazon warehouse workers staging a mass Black Friday strike across 40 countries, including the US, over pay and working conditions. The global strike action on one of the biggest shopping days of the year was called for by campaign group Make Amazon Pay. It has titled the protests 'Make Amazon Pay Day'.
Holiday shopping seen solid, despite inflation
Holiday shopping isn't what it used to be. But many Americans are still expected to spend on Black Friday and into the season.
America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All But Two of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day
Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s
New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
Walmart overtakes Amazon in shoppers' search for Black Friday bargains
The big box retailer is dominating online searches for Black Friday discounts as of Friday morning, according to advertising technology company Captify, which tracks more than 1 billion searches a day from websites globally. Searches for Black Friday discounts on Walmart surged 386% year over year, leapfrogging rival retailer. ,...
Kohl's, Target, Best Buy and more stores will close on Thanksgiving
SACRAMENTO - The holiday shopping season is about to kick into high gear. But instead of getting an early start on Black Friday sales, several big-name stores are announcing they'll be closed on Thanksgiving.Kohl's announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, just as it did for the past two years. According to CBS News, many retailers started closing on the holiday in 2020 in order to give essential workers a break during the pandemic and reduce crowds.Last year, Target decided it would keep stores closed on Thanksgiving permanently. "What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard - one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests' holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Target CEO Brian Cornell said.Best Buy also says its stores will close on Thanksgiving, and directed shoppers to its website and app instead. Walmart closed last year on Thanksgiving and will do the same this year. Below is a list of retailers that have said they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Bed, Bath and BeyondTrader Joe'sBest BuyBJ'sCostcoJCPenneyKohl'sLowe'sPetcoPetSmartREISam's ClubTargetWalmartHome DepotMacy'sT.J. MaxxMarshallsHomeGoodsSierraHomesense
As Amazon's Alexa unit faces layoffs, insiders describe a department in crisis
Amazon's Alexa department is facing major layoffs. Current and former employees told Insider it's a division in crisis.
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair
New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
The 25 best holiday gifts from QVC you can order online in 2022
When it comes to holiday shopping, we’re fans of quite a few retailers — Amazon, Anthropologie and Nordstrom, to name a few — but QVC is a standout brand that isn’t just ‘as seen on TV.’. Notably, QVC has an array of best-selling, perfectly gift-able...
US Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black Friday
(Bloomberg) -- US retailers discounted heavily on Black Friday to clear out bloated inventories but customers responded with only modest traffic, leaving profitability in doubt for many chains. Most Read from Bloomberg. Crowds were thin in the late morning at Connecticut’s Stamford Town Center mall, with few shoppers at Kay...
How Liquid Death's 40-year-old founder turned 'the dumbest name' and a Facebook post into a $700 million water brand
Let's face it: Water is boring. Sure, it's essential to your health and few beverages can be more crisp or refreshing, but most bottled water brands are fairly bland and uninspiring — featuring the same interchangeable references to mountains, springs or both. Over a decade ago, Mike Cessario started...
Bezos urges Americans to hold off on making big-ticket purchases ahead of holidays
(The Hill) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos urges Americans to wait on making big-ticket purchases ahead of the holiday shopping season amid growing concerns of a possible economic recession. During a sitdown interview with CNN, Bezos told CNN Entertainment reporter Chloe Melas that he advises consumers to slow down...
Black Friday means deep discounts for shoppers — and intense pressure for retailers
Black Friday weekend will take on additional importance this year after retailers like Target and Macy's reported a recent lull in sales. Retail executives chalked up the slower sales to a return to pre-pandemic holiday shopping patterns, warmer-than-usual weather and the midterm elections. A record number of people — 166.3...
Online Black Friday sales set a new record
Online Black Friday sales in the United States topped a record-breaking $9.12 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics, kicking off a solid start to the holiday shopping season despite inflation and other economic concerns.
Amazon Set to Lay Off 10,000 Employees (Report)
Facing a slowdown in sales, Amazon plans to lay off about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology positions, starting as soon as this week, the New York Times reported. Citing anonymous sources, the Times reported that the layoffs will be concentrated on Amazon’s devices group, including the Alexa voice assistant, along with its retail and HR groups. The job cuts — which would be the largest in Amazon’s history — would represent about 3% of corporate headcount. The layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s total employee base of more than 1.5 million, mostly comprised of hourly workers.
Yahoo ad deal will build 'an internet consumers trust'
Adam Singolda, Taboola CEO, on his company's 30-year deal with Yahoo. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
If the deeply discounted fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 with a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor under the hood still feels too rich for your blood and the "regular" iPad 10 with a 10.9-inch screen doesn't seem powerful enough to handle your daily mobile computing needs, there's only one thing to do right now.
