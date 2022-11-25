Read full article on original website
Navigators Guide Idahoans Through Filing for Unemployment Insurance Claims
Boise: Unemployment insurance navigators are now available at Idaho Department of labor locations across the state to guide people through filing a claim for benefits. Unemployment insurance is an eligibility program that replaces part of a worker’s lost income when they become unemployed through no fault of their own. Eligible claimants are paid these benefits through tax accounts to which their former employers have contributed.
WA State Broadband Office Offers $120 Million in Grants to Build “Last Mile” Infrastructure
OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Broadband Office is accepting applications now through January 17th for grants of up to $12 million each for broadband infrastructure construction projects. With $120 million available, the grants target “unserved” areas – defined as areas lacking access to reliable wireline connection service at speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps. Washington’s goal is to provide high-speed internet access for all of its residents and businesses by 2028.
Idaho Apprentices Enrolled in Registered Training Sees 52.7% Gain in 2022
BOISE, ID – More Idaho workers have enrolled in Idaho apprenticeship training programs this year than ever before, broadening the potential for state workforce gains in a tight labor market. Officials say a total of 1,179 apprentices were newly enrolled, with 81 new apprenticeship programs registered in Idaho throughout 2022.
Washington State’s COVID-19 Response Website to be Decommissioned Thursday
OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State’s Department of Health will decommission its Coronavirus Response website coronavirus.wa.gov on Thursday. As of that date, site visitors will be redirected to the DOH COVID-19 landing page. “This streamlining of online resources reflects the end of the COVID-19 emergency order and a decrease...
Winter Storm Warnings & Advisories For E. Washington & North Idaho
SPOKANE, WA – The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for eastern Washington and northern Idaho. In addition to some snow today and cold temperatures overnight, moderate to heavy snow will arrive Wednesday. Lingering light snow will remain in the Inland Northwest Thursday and Friday.
