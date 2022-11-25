World Cup 2022: Blow for Brazil as Neymar set to miss rest of group stage with injury

Brazil will be without Neymar and Danilo for their next two Group G games after both players sustained ankle injuries in Thursday’s win over Serbia.

There were widespread concerns over the fitness of Neymar in particular, after the PSG star limped off with a swollen ankle and sat on the bench in tears.

But Brazil’s team doctor said the 30-year-old – and full-back Danilo of Juventus – will miss the next two games, according to the BBC.

That means both could be available for the knockout stages, should Brazil make it that far.

"Neymar and Danilo went through a MRI on Friday afternoon and we found ligament damage in the ankle of both of them," said doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

"It is important to be calm and evaluate day by day. The idea is to recover them for the rest of the competition."

A heavy tackle by Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic left Neymar limping and forced him to be replaced towards the end of his country’s opening victory.

Two goals from Richarlison got the Selecao’s bid for a sixth World Cup title off to the perfect start.

They face Switzerland next on Monday, before concluding the group stage against Cameroon next Friday.