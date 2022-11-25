ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Insane Alabama vs. UNC Game

The third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational between Alabama and North Carolina went a little longer than expected. The 18th-ranked Crimson Tide outlasted the top-ranked Tar Heels 103-101 in quadruple overtime Sunday afternoon. North Carolina has now lost two in a row and will surely drop in the new rankings tomorrow.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Lands Commitment From Another 2023 Wide Out

Alabama has landed a commitment from yet another 2023 wide receiver in four star prospect Jaren Hamilton from Gainesville, Fla. Hamilton is the fourth wide receiver in the class that already features Jalen Hale, Malik Benson (the number one junior college prospect in the nation), and Cole Adams. Adding more...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Basketball Climbs In AP Top 25, Coaches Polls

The Alabama men's basketball team won two of its three games in the Phil Knight Invitational last week, defeating No. 20 Michigan State on Thursday and top-ranked North Carolina on Sunday, and that led to a surge in the national polls for Nate Oats' Crimson Tide (6-1) team. In the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

UNC vs. Alabama Preview: PKI third-place game

ESPN (Roxy Bernstein, Bill Walton) “Just because you’re experienced doesn't mean that you’re perfect. You can have all the experience in the world. I’m 52 years old, I have 52 years of experience, I make mistakes every day. ... I wish that we would have handled it differently, but we didn’t. And so the next time we’re in that situation, my hope is that we’ll handle it differently.” — UNC coach Hubert Davis on the Tar Heels fumbling away their late lead and falling to Iowa State 70-65 in Friday’s tournament semifinals.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?

Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-5 OL Casey Poe

Casey Poe earned an offer from Alabama football Saturday from the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach Eric Wolford. Poe attends Lindale High School in Texas, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He currently holds offers from Oklahoma, Auburn and others. The Texas product said he...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral

It was an up-and-down regular season for Alabama this year. The team had some good wins, but also had some tough losses to Tennessee and LSU. Those two losses have prevented the Crimson Tide from being in the SEC Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff. Those tough losses...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
wbrc.com

Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer said " I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Body found in Birmingham driveway Saturday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a man was found in a Birmingham driveway just before 7 p.m. on Saturday according to the Birmingham Police Department. Birmingham police said the body was found on the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. Authorities say that a family member was the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

11 of the Best Breakfast Places to Try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the perfect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting between family members in Walker County Thanksgiving Day

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — One person has life-threatening injuries, after a shooting between family members. The Walker County Sheriff's Office posted on social media the shooting happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova Thanksgiving Day. The injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital. The sheriff's office said...
WALKER COUNTY, AL

