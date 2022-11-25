Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
wbrc.com
Founder of Birmingham Mercedes Marathon reveals why the event is leaving the city, what could be next for the event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than two decades, the Birmingham Mercedes Marathon’s founder announced Monday that the race had run its course. Valerie Cuddy, Mercedes Marathon Organizer said " I think a lot of things have gone on with many resources involved with the event. A lot of people who have aged out, and retired were involved in the past. A lot of sponsors have moved on or have changed ownership. There have been all kinds of things.”
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
wbrc.com
Body found in Birmingham driveway Saturday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The body of a man was found in a Birmingham driveway just before 7 p.m. on Saturday according to the Birmingham Police Department. Birmingham police said the body was found on the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. Authorities say that a family member was the...
birminghamtimes.com
11 of the Best Breakfast Places to Try in Birmingham
Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the perfect...
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
UPDATE: Woman Arrested for Friday Stabbing in Tuscaloosa County, Shooting Victim Admits Negligence
Two investigations are wrapping up after police in Tuscaloosa County responded to a stabbing and a separate and unrelated shooting Friday afternoon. Although the incidents took place less than two miles apart and within hours of one another Friday, they are not connected. In the stabbing, police said 32-year-old Jamira...
wvtm13.com
Shooting between family members in Walker County Thanksgiving Day
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — One person has life-threatening injuries, after a shooting between family members. The Walker County Sheriff's Office posted on social media the shooting happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova Thanksgiving Day. The injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital. The sheriff's office said...
