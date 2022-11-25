Read full article on original website
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
Iowa Attorney General urges caution on Giving Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa – Attorney General Tom Miller is encouraging Iowans to be careful is they plan to donate on Giving Tuesday,. Designated as the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, it has become a popular time for many to make charitable contributions to local and national organizations, charities, and causes. The Giving Tuesday organization reported 35 million adults contributed $2.7 billion in 2021.
Roberts County fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO). According to the post, the officers seized around 16.462 pounds...
Quitline Iowa has plan to help you break nicotine addiction
Many smokers struggle with conflicting feelings about tobacco – they love it, and they hate it. Tobacco is their old friend and their worst enemy. If you’re a tobacco user, there’s a good chance you’d like to quit and have tried before. Quitline Iowa has a...
Iowa Hospitals Ranked on Safety
(Iowa) -- Iowa ranks near the bottom of the U.S. in hospital safety in a new study by the Leapfrog Group. Leapfrog evaluated hospitals nationwide according to 22 metrics of patient safety, including quality of care, variety of medical procedures available, hygiene practices, and more. Iowa ranks 48th in hospitals...
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
Utah man receives sentence for taking part in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Utah man was sentenced to 30 days in jail for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot in 2021.
Ottumwa police investigate death of 25-year-old man
OTTUMWA, Iowa — State authorities have been called to help investigate the untimely death of an Ottumwa man. Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell confirmed Nicholas Austin Roberts-Dicks, 25, was found dead inside his home at 603 South Moore St. Police launched their investigation 5:16 a.m. Sunday after someone reported...
Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational
State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
Two-day, multi-agency, Highway Criminal Interdiction in western Wisconsin leads to 14 arrests
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol and local law enforcement executed a two-day Highway Criminal Interdiction throughout two counties in western Wisconsin earlier in November that resulted in 14 arrests. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the interdiction was conducted in La Crosse and Monroe counties along I-90 on November...
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
Iowa House District 59 recount underway
MASON CITY — The recount of the Mason City-based Iowa House District 59 race is underway. Incumbent Democrat Sharon Steckman won that race by a 6328-to-5589 margin over Republican Doug Campbell, but Campbell filed for a recount despite the 739-vote margin. Campbell had posted on Facebook that he was...
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
South Dakota GFP says it has suspect in death, abandonment of bucks
Input from a Facebook post by South Dakota Turn In Poachers (TIPs) resulted in likely pending charges against a suspect in the killing and leaving of two buck deer, the state Game Fish and Parks Department said on the TIPs page.
2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year is announced
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – Iowa’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is Krystal Colbert of Southeast Polk Community School District. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the honor Monday for the 16-year veteran educator during an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School. “I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing...
LETTER: Let's see how Iowans fare with GOP in control
The midterm election is over and the Republicans soundly defeated the Democrats in Iowa. This raised some questions as to which party has done the most for Iowans? Iowa used to be ranked #1 in public education in the nation, but now is 16th. Iowa bridges desperately need repair, which party has a plan to do it? Which party has a plan to get high speed internet to rural Iowa families and farmers? Which party wants to help small farms and small hog and cattle producers and not big corporate entities, whose costs are less because they can buy in bulk? Which party wants to help those with student loan debt up to a certain amount to give them a small break? Which party is helping small rural hospitals survive? And the list goes on and on.
Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street
Over the past 12 months, Iowa hospitals have been cited for dozens of violations, including a dirty surgical suite, patient abuse, inadequate staff, and discharging emergency-room patients with undiagnosed, life-threatening conditions. In one instance, according to state records, an eastern Iowa hospital discharged a homeless, wheelchair-using veteran to the street, although the man had no […] The post Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car
A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
Ottumwa police await autopsy results for investigation into nurse practitioner's death
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Investigators have not determined what led to the suspicious death of a Southeast Iowa nurse practitioner who was found unresponsive by a co-worker last month at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell is expecting autopsy and toxicology results soon for Devin Caraccio, 27,...
