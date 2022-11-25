ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corydon, IA

KIMT

Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey

(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa Attorney General urges caution on Giving Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa – Attorney General Tom Miller is encouraging Iowans to be careful is they plan to donate on Giving Tuesday,. Designated as the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, it has become a popular time for many to make charitable contributions to local and national organizations, charities, and causes. The Giving Tuesday organization reported 35 million adults contributed $2.7 billion in 2021.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Quitline Iowa has plan to help you break nicotine addiction

Many smokers struggle with conflicting feelings about tobacco – they love it, and they hate it. Tobacco is their old friend and their worst enemy. If you’re a tobacco user, there’s a good chance you’d like to quit and have tried before. Quitline Iowa has a...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Hospitals Ranked on Safety

(Iowa) -- Iowa ranks near the bottom of the U.S. in hospital safety in a new study by the Leapfrog Group. Leapfrog evaluated hospitals nationwide according to 22 metrics of patient safety, including quality of care, variety of medical procedures available, hygiene practices, and more. Iowa ranks 48th in hospitals...
IOWA STATE
Summit Daily News

‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70

EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
ktvo.com

Ottumwa police investigate death of 25-year-old man

OTTUMWA, Iowa — State authorities have been called to help investigate the untimely death of an Ottumwa man. Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell confirmed Nicholas Austin Roberts-Dicks, 25, was found dead inside his home at 603 South Moore St. Police launched their investigation 5:16 a.m. Sunday after someone reported...
OTTUMWA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational

State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Iowa House District 59 recount underway

MASON CITY — The recount of the Mason City-based Iowa House District 59 race is underway. Incumbent Democrat Sharon Steckman won that race by a 6328-to-5589 margin over Republican Doug Campbell, but Campbell filed for a recount despite the 739-vote margin. Campbell had posted on Facebook that he was...
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year is announced

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – Iowa’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is Krystal Colbert of Southeast Polk Community School District. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the honor Monday for the 16-year veteran educator during an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School. “I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Let's see how Iowans fare with GOP in control

The midterm election is over and the Republicans soundly defeated the Democrats in Iowa. This raised some questions as to which party has done the most for Iowans? Iowa used to be ranked #1 in public education in the nation, but now is 16th. Iowa bridges desperately need repair, which party has a plan to do it? Which party has a plan to get high speed internet to rural Iowa families and farmers? Which party wants to help small farms and small hog and cattle producers and not big corporate entities, whose costs are less because they can buy in bulk? Which party wants to help those with student loan debt up to a certain amount to give them a small break? Which party is helping small rural hospitals survive? And the list goes on and on.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street

Over the past 12 months, Iowa hospitals have been cited for dozens of violations, including a dirty surgical suite, patient abuse, inadequate staff, and discharging emergency-room patients with undiagnosed, life-threatening conditions. In one instance, according to state records, an eastern Iowa hospital discharged a homeless, wheelchair-using veteran to the street, although the man had no […] The post Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car

A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
GRAND RIVER, IA

