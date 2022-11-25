Read full article on original website
GameStop Cyber Monday Deal: Buy 2 Get 1 on all preowned Xbox One and PS4 games
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. The Cyber Monday deals are pouring in and they’re some of the best we’ve seen in a long while, especially if you’re into gaming. Why? Mainly because GameStop is hosting some crazy deals right now, particularly on Xbox One and PS4 games. You see, if you buy two games you’ll get one free, and it’s for any preowned titles from those two consoles. We’re talking about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Madden NFL 23, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, and we could go on all day but you get the point. Shop the sale below, or keep reading to see some of our top picks.
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $580 off for Cyber Monday
Alienware laptops and desktops are still some of the best on the market, and although they are sometimes quite expensive, there are a few Alienware Cyber Monday deals you can take advantage of. For example, this excellent Alienware Aurora R14 is going for $2,300, down from the $2,980 we usually see. That’s a substantial $680 discount, so if you’ve wanted to pick up a gaming PC beast with one of the best GPUs on the market, you need to act quickly. These Cyber Monday deals are the last few great deals we’ll have in a while, so don’t wait. Order it now and you’ll likely get it before Christmas!
Don’t miss this Xbox Series S Cyber Monday deal — ends midnight
Cyber Monday deals are going quickly, and what doesn’t sell by midnight will go back to its regular pricing. This makes right now the best time left of the year to purchase the Microsoft Xbox Series S, which is just $250 at Best Buy today. The next-generation gaming console would regularly set you back $300, making this Cyber Monday deal worth $50 in savings. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can even pick it up in-store today in many locations.
Need a PS5 controller? This Cyber Monday deal has you covered
Do you need a second DualSense controller to play PlayStation 5 couch co-op games with a friend? Or maybe you broke your old one during an intense gaming moment? In either case, Cyber Monday deals have just the thing for you! Right now you can get a PS5 DualSense wireless controller for only $49. That’s up to $26 off the usual price depending on the color, and is a deal you shouldn’t pass up even if you’re not sure how much you’ll use it. So, go ahead and grab one at Walmart while this deal lasts. You’ll have a 30-day free return period to change you mind, so it’s basically risk free!
Cyber Monday: This Samsung 85-inch TV just got a massive price cut
Breathe new life into your living room with one of the biggest TVs in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals — the 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV. Its price has been slashed by $550, lowering it to $1,050 from its original price of $1,600, for an offer that we don’t expect to last until the end of the day. This is your last chance to buy this massive 4K TV with a discount this year, as there are no other upcoming major shopping events, so push through with the purchase as soon as possible.
Save $1,000 on this 85-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV for Cyber Monday
The official Black Friday sales have come and gone, but savvy holiday shoppers know what that means: It’s time for Cyber Monday deals. Originally an online counterpart to Black Friday, the two events now tend to blend together as Black Friday sales increasingly take place online, so we’re already seeing Cyber Monday bargains on all sorts of electronics, from gaming gear to home theater equipment. That means that if your home cinema room could use a big-screen TV — and we mean big — then you need to check out the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, which is on sale right now at Walmart for $1,998 after a huge $1,002 discount.
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get an iPhone for $99
It’s a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America’s best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That’s $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you’ll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for, but you need to hurry if you want to avail yourself of it because similar offers are already sold out. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone, but today’s your last chance to take advantage of it. There’s no other major shopping event remaining this year, so you should buy the iPhone SE now to get it in time for the holidays.
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
You can win cash with PlayStation’s new tournament feature. Here’s how to sign up
Sony has officially launched PlayStation Tournaments on the PS5 today. The company announced the launch of the new esports feature in a blog post published this morning following three months of beta testing. To kick off the feature’s debut, Sony is allowing both PS5 and PS4 players to participate in...
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
This 70-inch 4K TV is $450 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday
Black Friday has come and gone, but if you’re still on the hunt for that perfect bargain, then rest assured that there are plenty of great Cyber Monday deals for the taking right now. Of course, that includes some great bargains on TVs, which have been among the most popular items for sale this year, and if your home cinema needs a new screen, then Best Buy has a solid offer up for grabs on the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K television. For a limited time, a $60 discount knocks it down below $500, letting you grab this big-screen TV for $450 while stock lasts. Here’s what we like about it.
49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Cyber Monday deal: Save $800
If you have plenty to spend among the Cyber Monday deals, you’re going to love the offer we’ve spotted on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor at Samsung. Right now you can buy it for $1,500 saving you a huge $800 off the usual price. A saving of 35%, if you’ve been considering investing in a truly high-end gaming monitor, you’re going to save a lot here. While we’re not counting on it being an impulse purchase, there’s no denying this is a huge saving. Here’s why the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor could be the monitor for you.
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)
As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
GoPro Hero11 Black Mini review: Excellent video, smaller body
GoPro is essentially synonymous with action cams, and the latest GoPro Hero11 Black proved why. The camera boasts excellent image quality, easy-to-use software and features, and supports GoPro’s growing range of accessories. But it’s also a little pricey, and for some situations, too big. That’s exactly where the GoPro Hero11 Black Mini comes in — as a way to get Hero11 Black-like features in a smaller, cheaper body.
Why a Kindle Paperwhite is the best $100 you can spend on Cyber Monday
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are prime times throughout the year to get mobile tech at lower-than-usual prices. That means there are ample Cyber Monday phone deals, tablet deals, and smartwatch deals. But those aren’t the only mobile gadgets you can buy for cheap. Also available at a discount today is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.
How to redeem Mystery Gifts in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo has been very generous with rewarding players who either preorder its exclusive titles or have save data from previous entries. The Pokémon games are a prime example of this, with recent releases offering all kinds of bonuses for dedicated fans of the series to claim. That remains true with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, which offer rewards in the form of Mystery Gifts.
Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera is live, but it’s worse than we feared
After being offline for nearly two weeks, the original Call of Duty: Warzone — now branded as Warzone Caldera — has relaunched, but the package is far from what it used to be. This modified version of the beloved game is completely stripped down, offering access only to the Caldera map and the standard battle royale mode. This wasn’t much of a surprise, as Activision previously confirmed the game would lack key features, but now that Caldera is live, it’s far more disappointing than we expected. Here’s what’s currently missing from the battle royale game.
How to get Battle Tokens in Warzone 2.0
Warzone 2.0 has shaken up the entire Call of Duty battle royale mode in some major ways. Aside from the obvious changes like the map, Strongholds, and new DMZ mode, progression has also seen some slight adjustments that will require some learning, even if you're a hardcore Warzone player. While the original had a battle pass system, Warzone 2.0 has revamped the system and introduced a new mechanic called Battle Tokens.
Why this new Apple Watch Ultra app made me want to go diving
The Apple Watch Ultra is an adventure smartwatch, with special features aimed at hikers, trekkers, outdoors enthusiasts, and divers. Apple collaborated with Huish Outdoors to create the newly released Oceanic+ app, which in combination with the sensors on the Apple Watch Ultra, turns it into a fully functioning, certified dive computer.
This TCL soundbar with subwoofer is a steal at $59 for Cyber Monday
To complete your home theater you need more than the best TV, you also need great sound. That’s why we’ve been looking at speakers, soundbars, and all of the greatest Cyber Monday Subwoofer deals to get you the equipment you really need. Today, we want to highlight the TCL Alto 5+ soundbar with wireless subwoofer combo that you can find at Walmart. They usually sell for $80, but re only $59 while this deal lasts. That’s a savings of over 25% ($21) off the standard $80 price, so if you want to complete your sound system on the cheap, this is the time to do it.
