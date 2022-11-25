Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for a portion of southwest Iowa
(Omaha) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday for Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Audubon, and Mills counties. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulations of less than one inch, to up to three inches in some locations, and a glazing of ice is expected. Winds will also gust as high as 40 mph.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Iowa DOT hiring plow drivers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department Of Transportation is hiring hundreds of temporary workers to keep highways and streets free of snow, and safe for drivers. The DOT says with more than 1,000 full time road crews covering the entire state, there isn’t enough current staff to help clear the thousands of miles of roads.
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NE Nebraska Tuesday
Light rain and drizzle will precede a change over to snow Tuesday for a good portion of Eastern Nebraska. The heaviest snowfall is expect into Northeast parts of the State with a Winter Weather Advisory going into effect Tuesday morning. Some freezing drizzle is possible ahead of the snow. The...
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
Weather Why: Lake Effect Snow
DES MOINES, Iowa — Lake effect snow is a pretty rare phenomenon in central Iowa, and when it does happen it’s usually pretty minimal. Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains how lake effect snow forms and why it’s uncommon in Iowa.
KWQC
Iowa American Water Company explains “musty” taste and odor in water
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some customers in the Iowa Quad Cities are noticing a musty taste and odor in the water coming from the tap. Iowa American Water Company says it is aware of issue and says it is not a health concern. In a statement, the company says the odor is coming from changes in conditions of the Mississippi River, the source of water in the Quad Cities. Iowa American Water says it noticed an elevation in organics in the river and have made adjustments to its treatment process to alleviate the issue. As a result, The water may have a musty odor or a stronger odor of chlorine.
kiwaradio.com
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Looks Forward To Dispelling Stereotypes
Altoona, Iowa — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition this month. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition that impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
KIMT
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact.
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
wnax.com
Nebraska Game & Parks Cautions Users of Lewis & Clark State Recreation Area
People are encouraged to use caution until further notice while visiting Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported Nov. 22. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected the waterfowl, which are being tested for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
KIMT
Iowa Attorney General urges caution on Giving Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa – Attorney General Tom Miller is encouraging Iowans to be careful is they plan to donate on Giving Tuesday,. Designated as the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, it has become a popular time for many to make charitable contributions to local and national organizations, charities, and causes. The Giving Tuesday organization reported 35 million adults contributed $2.7 billion in 2021.
KIMT
2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year is announced
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – Iowa’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is Krystal Colbert of Southeast Polk Community School District. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the honor Monday for the 16-year veteran educator during an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School. “I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing...
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
kmaland.com
Iowa's Wild Turkeys: A Success Story for Endangered Species
(KMAland) -- Wildlife advocates want more species to have the same survival chances wild turkeys did when they were on the Endangered Species List, not all that long ago. There were no wild turkeys in Iowa for much of the last century, but today, there are enough for two hunting seasons in the state, in spring and fall. Nationwide, roughly 7 million wild turkeys roam free.
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy taco meat, beef marked “Not For Sale,” long-expired milk, and unskilled workers preparing sushi that failed to meet minimum safety standards. One Des Moines food store was found to be importing fish directly […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
What we're tracking: Snow is likely on Tuesday
A storm system is developing over the Central Rockies and will move into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. This will spread snow and rain across the region, with most of the snow falling in our neck of the woods. Snow is expected to begin Tuesday morning, and will continue through the evening, tapering off to flurries for Tuesday Night and Wednesday. Here's what you should know regarding timing, totals, and impacts.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Over 100 Animals Found Dead On Iowa Farm
People really show their true colors when it comes to the care that they give their animals. That’s what happened with an animal rescue this week. Over 100 animals were found dead on an animal farm Monday after groups were called to investigate a report of a dead sheep.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
