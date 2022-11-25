Read full article on original website
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
'Absolutely Insane:' Shark With Jaw Hanging off Filmed by Hawaii Boat
The shark's jaw was "ripped completely out" in an injury likely sustained from a commercial fishing line.
Glassy fangs and glowing fins: amazing deep sea animals found near Cocos Islands
A shipload of scientists has just returned from exploring the uncharted waters of the Indian Ocean, where they mapped giant underwater mountains and encountered a multitude of deep-sea animals decked out in twinkling lights, with velvety black skin and mouths full of needle-sharp, glassy fangs. The team of biologists was...
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic
The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
Video shows explosive moment dolphins attacked massive school of salmon off Australia
A chaotic predator-on-predator feeding frenzy was caught on video off Australia’s southern coast, when a massive school of salmon was invaded by voracious dolphins. The video shows the moment tens of thousands of salmon began to collectively panic, resulting in what amounted to an underwater explosion. It was recorded...
Moment 11,000-year-old fish trap discovered on ocean floor off Alaska coast
A fish trap thought to be at least 11,000 years old has been discovered on the ocean floor off the coast of Alaska.This video shows the moment scientists came across the oldest stone fish weir ever found, encased with grime from years underwater.Scientists with Sealaska Heritage Institute and NOAA Ocean Exploration are using AI to explore ancient caves in the area to try and find evidence of “early human occupation.The discovery in Shakan Bay by Prince of Wales Island pushes back native occupation of the region by more than 1,000 years.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia summons UK ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike‘A star is born’: Lidl Bear rises to fame in supermarket’s Christmas advertisementHarry and Meghan Netflix documentary allegedly a ‘deal’ to influence The Crown plot
Orca Encounters Now Sinking Boats – New Learned Behavior ?
Orcas attacking boats is a fairly new learned behavior pattern occurring off of Portugal for the last few years. However, now these orca encounters are increasingly leading to sinking boats. Here recently, an encounter with a pod of 7 orcas resulted in the sinking of a yacht. A French Benetau...
9X boy earns hundreds of millions per month from the hobby of ‘green glass’
Mr. Tien Manh (31 years old, in Hanoi) earns 80-100 million VND/month from creating many mini-ecosystems, attracting many customers to buy and display. ($1=25,000 VND) Gardens with miniature ecosystems in glass cabinets (often called terrariums – green glass cages) have appeared for a long time, but in recent years, they have become closer and more popular because many people buy them. display in living room space, desk… In addition to aesthetics, the terrarium is quite cheap and suitable for any space. Without too much care, a terrarium can last for many years, even decades.
Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!
The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected. Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting. The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack...
The woman who fell in love on the world's 'most remote island': Brit settles on Tristan - 1,500 miles of South Africa coast - after falling for local who carried her bag off a boat
Meet the woman who lives on the 'world's most remote island' - 1,500 miles off the coast of South Africa - where there's just one shop, pub and school and 138 inhabitants. Kelly Green, 32, moved from Eastbourne, East Sussex, in the UK to Tristan da Cunha, one of a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, in July 2013.
Seabin: How these “floating garbage bins” can help clean up our waters
That’s the thought that went into creating the Seabin project that installs floating “seabins” to skim plastics and other debris from harbour water before they can reach the ocean. Andrew Turton and Pete Ceglinski, who describe themselves as avid water lovers, launched the project in Australia back...
Dead Humpback Whale Along Canadian Coast Making Several Dogs Sick After Eating Carcass
A dead humpback whale along the Canadian coast is making several dogs sick after eating its carcass, according to reports earlier this week. The large marine animal washed ashore along the British Columbia coast, where its decaying flesh is causing not only a nuisance in its surrounding environment but also a bait for canines in the area.
A batfish and a blind eel: Deep sea creatures discovered by researchers in remote ocean
A groundbreaking research voyage in Australia’s newest marine park led to the rare discovery of several deep sea creatures.
Experience: we were shipwrecked after our boat hit a whale
We were sinking fast. I sat on deck, watching for help, preparing for death
Whole Foods won't sell lobster anymore and here's why
Lobster fans will soon be unable to load up on the crustaceans at Whole Foods since a prominent fishery has lost its Marine Stewardship Council certificate.
Sailor Survives Terrifying Experience of Being Stranded in Shark-Infested Waters for 24 Hours After Boat Sinks
A sailor spent 24 harrowing hours floating in shark-infested with only a small raft to keep him safe after his vessel sunk for no apparent reason. Finish skipper Tapio Lehtinen was competing in a solo around-the-world sailing event called the Golden Globe Race when the terrifying incident took place. On the night of Nov. 18, more than two months after he set sail, a loud banging noise woke him. And it didn’t take long for him to realize that his boat was filling with water.
Egyptian lagoon vital to Cyprus turtles, study shows
The number of green turtles breeding in Cyprus has risen in recent years—but this bounce-back depends heavily on an Egyptian lagoon where many turtles feed, new research shows. Green turtles, an endangered species, spend most of their lives foraging in a single area, but they return to the beach...
THAT’S SO RANDOM: WHERE ARE THE CRABS?
Ever since October of 2022, the Bering Sea (located between Russia and Alaska) has seen over 11 billion of its Alaska Snow Crabs go missing. An annual tradition in Alaska has been fishing for snow crabs, which started in the 1950s. With the recent disappearance of the ten-legged crabs, the decades-old event had to be canceled for the first time in history.
Adorable moment dog watches as two huge whales surface inches from boat
Adorable footage captures the moment a dog has its first-ever interaction with two huge whales that surfaced inches from a boat. Skipper, a one-year-old Australian shepherd, can be seen hopping around on the deck with excitement as the gigantic marine mammals appear at the side of the whale-watching boat. Owner...
“Sharks! Hammerheads!” A Stunning Spectacle of Slaughter on the Tarpon Flats
OVER MY YEARS of fishing, I have become conditioned to scanning every sea for signals. Some flags raised from below are as dramatic and unmistakable as the black, new-moon crescent of a swordfish dorsal. Others appear more frequently: white puffs of feeding bluefish as they break water; raindrop patterns of tiny baitfish pursuing an invisible purpose; or the spreading V of a fish wake as some unidentifiable shape swims just beneath the surface. Since my first days on the water, I have been a lucky fish spotter; I have become accustomed to having others doubt my reports simply because they have not seen what my eyes recorded. Knowing this, I was careful not to overstate my case on that somnolent afternoon at anchor. But about a half-mile offshore, something unusual was happening. Of that, I was convinced.
