Related
GoPro Hero11 Black Mini review: Excellent video, smaller body
GoPro is essentially synonymous with action cams, and the latest GoPro Hero11 Black proved why. The camera boasts excellent image quality, easy-to-use software and features, and supports GoPro’s growing range of accessories. But it’s also a little pricey, and for some situations, too big. That’s exactly where the GoPro Hero11 Black Mini comes in — as a way to get Hero11 Black-like features in a smaller, cheaper body.
Save $50 on this Philips Hue smart bulb kit for Cyber Monday
If you are looking to get your smart home started off, then look no further than this Cyber Monday deal for 2 Philips Hue smart bulbs. You can get them for $50 off, and that brings the price down to just $79.58. Nowadays, it’s so much easier to get a...
Cyber Monday: eufy security products are up to 42% off
If you’ve been looking to secure your home or place of business, this is the time to do it. Eufy security products are now discounted for Cyber Monday, and discounts go up to 42%. eufy security indoorcam P24 – $35.99 (reg. $54.99) Two eufy 2C cameras & eufy...
Get this FlexiSpot electric desk for $125 off for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to get a shiny new desk for your office. Today, you can get the FlexiSpot EG1 Essential standing desk for $125 off. This brings the price down to $174.99 from $299.99. If you feel like sitting at your job is a pain and you...
Do the Galaxy Watch 5 & Apple Watch Ultra feature pure sapphire?
Samsung‘s Galaxy Watch 5 series smartwatches come with sapphire crystal protection on the front. The company claims 60% more resistance against scratches as compared to regular glass. But how does the new Galaxy Watch hold up against the Apple Watch Ultra and Garmin Fenix 7? Popular YouTuber Zack Nelson, aka JerryRigEverything, tested the three smartwatches to find out.
Save $120 on the Nest Cam Indoor for Cyber Monday
Today is Cyber Monday, and that means you can get some great deals on your favorite tech. Right now, Google is selling the Nest Cam Indoor for a whopping $120 off. This brings the price down from $379.98 to $259.96. If you’re getting your smart home set up, then getting...
Cyber Monday: Zotac gaming PCs & graphics cards are up to 33% off
If you’re looking to get a new gaming PC, or just a graphics card for your current one, ZOTAC has a bunch of deals for Cyber Monday. The company’s gaming PCs and graphics cards are discounted by up to 33%. There are a ton of offers available from...
Dash air fryers are up to 35% off for Cyber Monday
An air fryer will probably change your life for the better, and right now for Cyber Monday Dash air fryers are on sale for up to 35% off. There are a few different models on sale in a variety of colors and sizes. So you can find one that fits with your personal style and needs. Maybe you really want an air fryer and you’d prefer a nice big one, but you just don’t have a lot of room on the counter or in your cabinets.
NOCO jump starters get Cyber Monday price cuts by up to 50%
If you’ve ever had your car not start because your battery was dead, you know how important a jump starter can be, and NOCO is discounting a TON of them for Cyber Monday. With many different models on sale, there’s a lot of variety in what you can pick up at lower prices. This of course means there’s a lot of variety on features as well.
Cyber Monday: Get this ASUS WiFi 6 gaming router for $90 off
WiFi 6 routers can boost your internet speeds and just help give you better overall wireless internet around the home, and right now you can grab some great discounts on a WiFi 6 router for Cyber Monday. One in particular, the ROG Rapture WiFi 6 AX router from ASUS is being discounted by $90. So instead of costing $399.99, it’s down to $309.99.
Save $20 on an unlimited Google Fi 5G SIM card for Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over, but the deals are not! For Cyber Monday, Google has a new deal on its Google Fi phone service. You can get a Google Fi SIM card with an unlimited plan for $20 off. This brings the price down from $65 to $45 for the first month.
Cyber Monday: various devices from Samsung, LG & HP are on sale
Cyber Monday is upon us, and with it, a ton of deals that you can take advantage of. If you didn’t find what you were looking for on Black Friday, now you have another chance. Various devices from Samsung, LG, and HP are rounded up on Amazon, and discounted quite a bit for Cyber Monday.
Motorola Moto X40 flagship coming next month; some specs confirmed
The Motorola Moto X40 flagship is coming next month, and while we’re waiting for the official date, some of its specs have been confirmed. The company has basically started teasing the device. The Motorola Moto X40 flagship will launch next month, and some specs have just been confirmed. Lenovo...
Samsung rolls out a small update to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung‘s latest pair of TWS earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, are receiving a new software update. It’s a relatively minor update with a download size of less than 6MB. Rolling out with build number R510XXU0AVK3, the new software package contains some stability and reliability optimizations for improved device behavior (via). And that’s about it. The company’s official changelog doesn’t mention anything else. So don’t go looking for any new features or changes.
Galaxy Watch 5 update brings new security patch & Ball watch face
Samsung‘s Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are receiving a new software update. It’s a relatively large update with the download package for the latter weighing more than 500MB. The changelog only mentions some stability improvements and a redesigned Ball watch face, though. The latest November 2022 security patch is also in tow. The new firmware version for devices is R9**XXU1AVK7 (via).
Doogee V30 is a rugged phone that will offer support an eSIM
The Doogee V30 will be one of the first rugged phones in the world to support an eSIM. The Doogee V30 seems to be coming soon, and the company shared some info about the device. The Doogee V30 will be a rugged phone with an eSIM feature. If you take...
Grab 2TB of cloud storage for life and a free Crypto Folder in pCloud’s Cyber Monday sale
If you’ve ever found yourself in the market for a reliable cloud storage solution, you probably already know that pCloud is one of the most feature-packed, secure, and reasonably priced options available. And right now it’s more than reasonably priced. It’s a steal. To celebrate Cyber Monday,...
Nothing Phone (1) gets latest security update with some new features
Nothing is rolling out a new software update to the Noting Phone (1). It isn’t time for Android 13 just yet, but the device is picking up a new iteration of the Nothing OS based on Android 12. Nothing OS 1.1.7 brings the latest security patch and a few new features.
Pixel's At a Glance now lets you manage timers from all Assistant devices
Google is making it easier to manage timers on the Nest Hub and other Google Assistant speakers for Pixel users. The At a Glance widget on Pixel smartphones will let users control timers from compatible smart displays and speakers. Alarms and timers have always been isolated on Google Assistant devices....
Save over $100 on this ACP UPS battery backup for Cyber Monday
It’s Cyber Monday today, and that means great deals on great tech. If you’re looking for a powerful and reliable battery backup, then the APC UPS 1500V Sine Wave battery backup should be on your list. It’s over $100 off, and that brings the price down to $199.99.
