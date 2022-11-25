Read full article on original website
NC recognized as one of the best for income-tax reduction
North Carolinians will have reason to celebrate on January 1, 2023 as they see more money in their paychecks. North Carolinians are just weeks away from receiving more money in their paychecks, as a new income-tax reduction is set to go in effect. The action taken by state legislators last year in the 2021-22 state budget is being recognized nationally by Forbes. The magazine lists the Tar Heel state among the top five for income tax reductions for 2023. Arizona, Iowa, Idaho, and Mississippi round out the top five.
North Carolina ranks 10th in nation for positive tax climate
North Carolina places 10th in the nation for its tax environment, according to new rankings from the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation. The Tar Heel State’s 2.5% corporate income tax helped the state achieve its better score, coming in fifth best nationally. North Carolina placed 17th for the individual income tax rate, 20th for the sales tax rate, 13th for the property tax rate, and 10th for the unemployment insurance tax rate.
N.C. deputy superintendent to head Mississippi public schools
Robert Taylor, North Carolina’s deputy superintendent of public instruction, was recently selected as the new state superintendent of Mississippi’s public school system. Taylor, a Democrat, was hired by current N.C. Superintendent Catherine Truitt, a Republican, in 2021 for the leadership team of North Carolina’s public schools. Taylor...
Cooper names members to controversial new commission on UNC governance
Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed members to his Governor’s Commission on the Governance of Public Universities in North Carolina. Earlier this month, Cooper signed an executive order establishing the commission and tasked it with recommending changes to how the University of North Carolina System leadership operates, including the Board of Governors. However, that governance is the responsibility of the state legislature, according to state law, so implementing any changes would have to go through lawmakers.
States should take lead on welfare
I’m a fiscally conservative North Carolinian — and I think state taxes should be significantly higher. No, I haven’t lost my head, or my spine. And while I’m a committed supply-sider, I’m not referring here to projected revenues from a fast-growing economy. I truly mean...
