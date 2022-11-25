Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
BRENHAM/WASHINGTON COUNTY SCRAP TIRE EVENT DEEMED A SUCCESS
Washington County and the City of Brenham, in partnership with BVR and Keep Washington County Beautiful, recently sponsored a free county-wide scrap tire collection event. According to Washington County Environmental Health Director Mark Marzahn, 311 people participated in the tire collection. They brought in a total of 1,993 scrap tires,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CANCELLATION AGREEMENT WITH DREAMLINER DINER AT AIRPORT
The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport may be moving on. On Thursday, the Brenham City Council will follow executive session discussion with possible action on a cancellation agreement with Dreamliner Diner, formerly known as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant, related to the lease for the restaurant portion of the terminal building at the airport.
kwhi.com
CUBETTE SOFTBALL HOSTING 5TH ANNUAL RIBEYE DINNER AND AUCTION
The Brenham Cubette Softball Team will be hosting their 5th Annual Ribeye Dinner and Auction Fundraiser on Saturday, January 7, at the Washington County Event Center beginning at 5:30pm. In addition to the dinner, the 2005 State Championship Team will be honored at the event. They have tables of eight...
80-acre Montgomery Bend development coming to FM 1097
Single-family homes will be developed on 80 acres in Montgomery Bend. (Courtesy Google Maps) Pulte Homes has purchased 80 acres on FM 1097 that will be developed for single-family homes in Montgomery Bend, according to Senior Vice President of Colliers Harrison Kane, who represented the buyer. According to Kane, a timeline for construction beginning was unknown as of press time. The land will consist of 309 lots that measure 50 feet wide, Kane said in an interview. Despite the city of Montgomery typically only approving 70-foot-wide lots, an exception was made for this development, Kane said.
kwhi.com
BLINN STUDENT MENTORING PROGRAM RECEIVES LARGE GRANT
The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has awarded a Student Success Acceleration Program Implementation Grant to the Blinn College District. The $180,000 grant is to support the college’s student mentoring program, Blinn Navigators. Navigators is a student-centered program in which volunteer faculty and staff support students in achieving their...
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD ACCEPTS BOND BIDS FOR FOOTBALL FIELD, TRACK, HVAC
The Burton School Board on Monday accepted the remaining bids for the Burton ISD bond project. Trustees unanimously selected the bid of Hellas for $3,125,000 for the football field and track, along with the bid of Round Top HVAC for $2,436,795 for the HVAC system. The board approved the bids after initially tabling action on them during a meeting on November 17th, when it voted on other construction bids.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY LITTLE LEAGUE EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT DEADLINE
Sday) is the last day to take advantage of the early bird discount for Washington County Little League’s 2023 season. The cost is $75 for tee ball and coach pitch, and $95 for machine pitch and above. If you register before the end of the day tomorrow, you can...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM VFW AUXILIARY TO HOST BREAKFAST WITH SANTA SATURDAY
The Brenham VFW Auxiliary 7104 invites children and families this Saturday to have breakfast with Santa. The breakfast will be held at VFW Post 7104, located at 1200 East Tom Green Street, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Kids ages 2-10 can visit with Santa and enjoy breakfast with him. Entry...
mocomotive.com
HOME DEPOT THIEVES BUSTED
Thieves are quickly learning that Montgomery County law enforcement is not tolerating Home Depot thefts. Just this month at least ten arrests have been made at Home Depot stores in Montgomery County. PORTER HOME DEPOT ARRESTS. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/home-depot-thieves-busted/
kwhi.com
CITY OF NAVASOTA HOSTING “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS”
The City of Navasota invites the public to their “Home for the Holidays” celebration. The free family event will be held on Saturday, December 10, in downtown Navasota. It all begins with the Navasota Farmers Market from 9am-1pm located at the Navasota Public Library. From 1-5pm, they are...
kwhi.com
BURTON CHRISTMAS MARKET COMING DECEMBER 10
The Burton Heritage Society and the Burton Chamber of Commerce are inviting the public to the Burton Christmas Market. The Burton Christmas Market is Saturday, December 10, from noon-4pm. The Market will feature hand-crafted local items, baked goods, and more at the Burton Railroad Depot and the Burton Roadhouse. If...
kwhi.com
ROAD CONSTRUCTION FOR MLK PARKWAY BEGINS DEC. 5
A major road reconstruction project begins Monday morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Brenham. The work will take place between North Park Street and Burleson Street and will consist of removing the current pavement, resurfacing the road with concrete, and replacing some sections of curb and gutter. The project is expected to last until March 31, 2023.
kwhi.com
26TH ANNUAL ROUND TOP TOUR OF HOMES ON SATURDAY
The Round Top Area Historical Society is holding their 26th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes this weekend. The tour, which runs from 11am-5pm Saturday, features seven properties that have been decorated for Christmas. The properties include:. A modern farmhouse owned by Zach Lamberth and Cara Vasquez at 309 North Live...
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas
For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.
Fort Bend Star
UPDATE: Fort Bend ISD schools affected by Houston boil water notice will be open Tuesday
A Boil Water Notice was issued by the City of Houston Public Works Department Sunday that includes a portion of Fort Bend County, according to a news release, KPRC Channel 2 is reporting. "According to Houston Public Works, the affected area is in the Blue Ridge area that is serviced...
kwhi.com
NILLA NAMED PET OF THE WEEK
The Brenham Pet Adoption Center has named Nilla as its Pet of the Week. Nilla is an adult female husky shepherd mix that is spayed, microchipped and current on all her vaccinations. Brenham Animal Services says Nilla is a joy to be around, as she has a great personality and...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CHILDREN’S CHORUS TO PERFORM “IN THE SPIRIT”
The Brenham Children’s Chorus is inviting the public their holiday concert presentation entitled, “In the Spirit.”. The concert will feature Christmas songs designed to put you in the mood for the holidays. The musical presentation is part of the 20-year celebration of the Brenham Children’s Chorus. The...
kwhi.com
ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH OF GAY HILL TO HOST DRIVE-THRU NATIVITY DEC. 18
St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Gay Hill will once again host a live nativity scene to celebrate the Christmas season. The church’s 10th annual drive-thru nativity will be on display on Sunday, December 18th. From 6 to 8 p.m., guests can see the live nativity, featuring a variety...
kwhi.com
FAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF WARNING OF PHONE SCAMS
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek is warning residents about phone scams going on in the area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls regarding scammers calling citizens claiming to be with Medicare, the IRS, or other agencies. Korenek says that many of these groups operate outside the country where...
Check out this list of holiday events happening in the Brazos Valley
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — It's time to deck the halls across the Brazos Valley! Below is list of events filled with holiday magic and fun for you, friends and the whole family. Oh deer! (See what we did there?) Santa's reindeer escaped the North Pole and found their way to Bryan! Now, Santa needs your help finding them in this holiday scavenger hunt. They are scattered across City of Bryan locations for a chance to win prizes! There's nine of them!
Comments / 0