Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match
El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of elimination. The team played a scoreless draw against Poland to begin the tournament and followed that up with a 2-0 loss to Lionel Messi and Argentina on Saturday.
Frenkie de Jong Scores First-Ever World Cup Goal
Frenkie de Jong is the latest star to make his mark in the World Cup. The 25-year-old gave the Netherlands a 2-0 lead against Qatar on Tuesday, netting his first-ever tournament goal. The play started with Dutch forward Memphis Depay taking a shot from the left corner. Qatari goalkeeper Meshaal...
How to Watch Argentina Vs. Poland in Group C World Cup Match
Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have squared off on some of soccer’s biggest stages. Between the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or races, Messi and Lewandowski are among the best players of their generation. Now, the two legends will take their competition to the World Cup. Messi and...
What You Need to Know About 2022 FIFA World Cup Final at Lusail Stadium
After 28 days and 63 games, it all comes down to the World Cup Final. On the Sunday before Christmas, the two finalists in the 2022 World Cup will compete for a chance to hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy in Qatar. Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal get to the...
US Soccer Briefly Scrubs Emblem From Iran Flag at World Cup
The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name of God from its national...
U.S. World Cup Team Pelted With Political Questions in Tense News Conference Ahead of Crucial Iran Game
A reporter from Iran's state-controlled Press TV criticized U.S. team captain Tyler Adams for mispronouncing Iran, and asked him how he felt about representing a country that "has so much discrimination against Black people." The coach and players seemed intent on avoiding political topics and keeping the discussion on the...
USA Beats Iran 1-0, Advances to Round of 16 Against Netherlands
The United States are moving on. Thanks to Christian Pulisic's first-half goal, the USMNT edged Iran 1-0 in their Group B finale in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Both Iran and the USMNT came out with 4-3-3 starting lineups. It’s been a common setup for the U.S. under Gregg Berhalter, with Carlos Quieroz running it for the second straight World Cup game after opting for a back five against England.
How to Watch Australia vs. Denmark in 2022 World Cup Group D Match
It could be a win-and-in scenario for both Australia and Denmark in their Group D finale. That could change slightly if Tunisia upsets France, the defending World Cup champions who have already secured a spot in the Round of 16 and could elect to rest players in the group play finale.
Senegal Captain Kalidou Koulibaly Nets Go-Ahead Goal Vs. Ecuador
Senegal’s captain has put his team one step closer to the knockout stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Kalidou Koulibaly put his team up 2-1 over Ecuador in the 70th minute with his first ever international goal. Senegal sent the ball into the box with a free kick, and the ball found Koulibaly on a deflection. The Chelsea defender then sent a right-footed shot beyond Ecuadorian goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez’s reach.
Senegal Advances to Round of 16 With 2-1 Victory Over Ecuador
Fair play isn’t going to keep Senegal out of the World Cup knockout stage this time. Four years after being eliminated on a FIFA tiebreaker, the team punched its ticket to the round of 16 in 2022 with a 2-1 victory against Ecuador at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar. Senegal becomes the first team from Africa to move on in the tournament and fifth overall.
Qatar Ends World Cup Debut With Loss to the Netherlands
In a tournament full of upsets, the 2022 World Cup was not to be for the host country Qatar. Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from group play after losing its first two games. The host nation returned to the pitch one final time on Tuesday against Netherlands, looking for points to conclude its World Cup debut on a high note.
Qatar Says Worker Deaths for World Cup ‘Between 400 and 500'
A top Qatari official involved in the country's World Cup organization has put the number of worker deaths for the tournament “between 400 and 500” for the first time, a drastically higher number than any other previously offered by Doha. The comment by Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of...
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 10
Highlights from the 10th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.
Iran-US World Cup Clash Rife With Political Tension
The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. This time, the political overtones are just as strong and relations perhaps even more fraught as the U.S. and Iran face off once again on Tuesday in Qatar.
Christian Pulisic Gives USMNT 1-0 Lead Vs. Iran in Group B Finale
The United States have the lead. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for the Stars and Stripes in the 38th minute against Iran in their Group B finale on Tuesday. Weston McKennie's deep lob through ball to right back Sergino Dest opened up Iran's low block, and Dest crossed it back into the penalty box where Pulisic put it home.
USA Fan Seemingly Removed by Security for Wearing Rainbow Armband
Fans being removed from the World Cup seems to be a trend this year in Qatar. Before the first whistle blew for the Group B matchup between the United States and Iran on Tuesday, security at Al Thumama Stadium escorted a fan out of the premises. The fan was wearing a rainbow armband in protest of Qatar’s exclusion of LGBTQ+ rights.
Triple Whammy for England at Start of Second Half, Lead Wales 3-0
It was a triple whammy for England just after halftime. In the 49th minute, Marcus Rashford scored an incredible dart straight into the top right of the goal on a free kick. The Wales wall was no match for the English forward whose kick was too high for goalkeeper Ward.
Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make
Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 29
The days of setting your alarm clock to 5 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT is now a thing of the past. Tuesday's 2022 World Cup action is the first day of the third and final group stage of games ahead of the Round of 16. Through two rounds of...
Senegal Takes Lead Over Ecuador on Ismaïla Sarr's Penalty Goal
Senegal struck first in its pivotal Group A match against Ecuador on Tuesday. Ismaïla Sarr put the African side up 1-0 in the 44th minute with a penalty goal. The tally marked his first ever World Cup goal. Ecuador’s Piero Hincapié crashed into Sarr in the box to give...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0