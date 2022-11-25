ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
everythinglubbock.com

Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Galveston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a man who didn’t return after renting a boat near Galveston on Sunday night. The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 51-year-old white man last seen in a 22-foot center console with a blue bimini top. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket.
GALVESTON, TX
Houston under boil water notice after power failure at purification plant

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several parts of the city of Houston were under a boil water notice after a power outage at a water purification plant on Sunday morning. The city advised everyone in the city or those who get their water from the City of Houston to boil their water for at least two to three minutes before using it to drink, bathe or brush teeth.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston’s boil water notice lifted after 50-plus hours

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The City of Houston has lifted its boil water notice after 50-plus hours after a power failure at a water purification plant on Sunday night. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said that water quality testing submitted by the city met all regulatory standards and is now safe for Houston residents to drink without boiling water.
HOUSTON, TX

