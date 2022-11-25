Room at the Inn in Columbia will open its overnight warming shelter this evening. Room at the Inn will operate at the Ashley Street Center which was recently acquired by the City of Columbia. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Sundays. It will run through April 2. Beginning today, city buses will travel to and from the shelter. A shuttle from Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen will also be available on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO