Jefferson City, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City to allow interior viewings of three Capitol Avenue buildings

Jefferson City officials have set up two dates for specific people who might be interested to see the inside of three Capitol Avenue homes, according to a press release. Because of the dangerous conditions only licensed architects, engineers and general contractors who are licensed with the city will be allowed inside. the three homes for viewing are The post Jefferson City to allow interior viewings of three Capitol Avenue buildings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

For Columbia's unhoused, Turning Point offers services no one else does

At Turning Point Day Center, unhoused Columbia residents can go through the same morning routine as someone getting ready in their own home. On any given weekday morning, the upper floor of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church is full of the hustle of people starting their days: drinking coffee, opening their mail or waiting for a shower.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Mid – Mo State Representative Walsh will join Right To Life

Ashland State Representative Sara Walsh will have plenty to do after she leaves the Missouri House at the end of this month …. Walsh will be working in an educational capacity with the anti – abortion group. Lawmakers are banned from lobbying the Capitol for two years after they leave office. Walsh dropped out of the race to replace Vicky Hartzler in Congress.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Room at the Inn in Columbia to open today

Room at the Inn in Columbia will open its overnight warming shelter this evening. Room at the Inn will operate at the Ashley Street Center which was recently acquired by the City of Columbia. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Sundays. It will run through April 2. Beginning today, city buses will travel to and from the shelter. A shuttle from Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen will also be available on Saturday and Sunday evenings.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more

EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Hartsburg man seriously injured when he pulls into the path of a Jefferson City teen

A Hartsburg man suffers serious injuries when he pulls into the path of an oncoming car in southern Callaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Marc Ferrin, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 63 about three miles north of Jefferson City late Monday morning when he was struck by an oncoming car. The patrol says the collision forced Ferrin’s car off the road into the median.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Weekend drowning kills two men at the Lake of the Ozarks

Two men from the country of India are dead, after drowning Saturday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks. The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the lake’s main channel in Miller County. Missouri state troopers say the first swimmer began to struggle in the water, went under...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

J Pfenny’s in Jefferson City remains closed about double homicide

First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man charged with firing shots at moving car

A Jefferson City man is charged with firing shots at a woman’s car who had just given him a lift. Jody Nowels is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He has a bond hearing scheduled for later today.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Central Bank of Boone County posted an alert on Facebook on Monday warning their customers of fraudulent activity on some cards. The bank turned off debit and credit cards of those who were either affected by a fraudster, or were at high risk. Mary Wilkerson, the senior vice president of marketing at The post Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Police working shots-fired incident, detain three people

Three people are detained following a shots-fired incident in Columbia this afternoon. The Columbia Police Department reported around noon today that occupants in two vehicles were exchanging gun fire in the 2400 block of Paris Road. One of the vehicles crashed and three people inside tried to flee on foot. They were detained. The second vehicle fled the scene.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately represent the findings of the police investigation. The Cole County prosecutor charged a Kansas City man with two counts of first-degree murder after shooting and killing two at a Jefferson City bar early Saturday morning. Two were shot just before 1 a.m. The post Kansas City man charged with killing 2 at Jefferson City bar appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

