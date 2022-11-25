Read full article on original website
One block of Dunklin Street, just west of Lincoln University, closed for next two weeks
A section of Jefferson City’s Dunklin Street will remain closed to traffic for the next two weeks. The city announced Monday morning that the 200 block of Dunklin, between Madison and Monroe Streets, will be closed for pavement repairs today through Monday, December 12. Motorists are urged to find...
Jefferson City to allow interior viewings of three Capitol Avenue buildings
Jefferson City officials have set up two dates for specific people who might be interested to see the inside of three Capitol Avenue homes, according to a press release. Because of the dangerous conditions only licensed architects, engineers and general contractors who are licensed with the city will be allowed inside. the three homes for viewing are The post Jefferson City to allow interior viewings of three Capitol Avenue buildings appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri congresswoman questioning management of wildlife refuge near Wooldridge fire scene
The congresswoman who represents fire-damaged Wooldridge in Cooper County has questions for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about how they’ve managed the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. The October blaze destroyed 23 structures in Wooldridge and burned more than 3,000 acres. That includes some land in...
Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
For Columbia's unhoused, Turning Point offers services no one else does
At Turning Point Day Center, unhoused Columbia residents can go through the same morning routine as someone getting ready in their own home. On any given weekday morning, the upper floor of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church is full of the hustle of people starting their days: drinking coffee, opening their mail or waiting for a shower.
Mid – Mo State Representative Walsh will join Right To Life
Ashland State Representative Sara Walsh will have plenty to do after she leaves the Missouri House at the end of this month …. Walsh will be working in an educational capacity with the anti – abortion group. Lawmakers are banned from lobbying the Capitol for two years after they leave office. Walsh dropped out of the race to replace Vicky Hartzler in Congress.
Room at the Inn in Columbia to open today
Room at the Inn in Columbia will open its overnight warming shelter this evening. Room at the Inn will operate at the Ashley Street Center which was recently acquired by the City of Columbia. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Sundays. It will run through April 2. Beginning today, city buses will travel to and from the shelter. A shuttle from Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen will also be available on Saturday and Sunday evenings.
Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Hartsburg man seriously injured when he pulls into the path of a Jefferson City teen
A Hartsburg man suffers serious injuries when he pulls into the path of an oncoming car in southern Callaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Marc Ferrin, 57, was attempting to cross Highway 63 about three miles north of Jefferson City late Monday morning when he was struck by an oncoming car. The patrol says the collision forced Ferrin’s car off the road into the median.
Weekend drowning kills two men at the Lake of the Ozarks
Two men from the country of India are dead, after drowning Saturday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks. The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the lake’s main channel in Miller County. Missouri state troopers say the first swimmer began to struggle in the water, went under...
J Pfenny’s in Jefferson City remains closed about double homicide
First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock.
Jefferson City man charged with firing shots at moving car
A Jefferson City man is charged with firing shots at a woman’s car who had just given him a lift. Jody Nowels is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He has a bond hearing scheduled for later today.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. What's your favorite food? If the first thing that comes to mind is a good pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing pizza places in Missouri that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Central Bank of Boone County posted an alert on Facebook on Monday warning their customers of fraudulent activity on some cards. The bank turned off debit and credit cards of those who were either affected by a fraudster, or were at high risk. Mary Wilkerson, the senior vice president of marketing at The post Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia fire and police departments responded to a water rescue call around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the pond behind Solstice Senior Living in the 100 block of North Keene Street. An ABC17 News reporter saw crime scene tape near a lake. A police officer told ABC17 that it was part of The post Columbia fire and police respond to water rescue call behind Solstice Senior Living appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
THIRD UPDATE: Two fatally shot inside pub & grill in downtown Jefferson City, one person in custody
THIRD UPDATE: On Monday, November 28, 2022, Damien Davis was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. SECOND UPDATE: According to the probable cause statement provided by...
Columbia Police working shots-fired incident, detain three people
Three people are detained following a shots-fired incident in Columbia this afternoon. The Columbia Police Department reported around noon today that occupants in two vehicles were exchanging gun fire in the 2400 block of Paris Road. One of the vehicles crashed and three people inside tried to flee on foot. They were detained. The second vehicle fled the scene.
Warrant issued for suspect in Boone County shooting
Deputies have identified a suspect in a shooting early Saturday in southern Boone County. The post Warrant issued for suspect in Boone County shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
