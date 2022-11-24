Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
USA vs Iran prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
USA play Iran in a Group B decider at the Qatar World Cup with both nations buoyed by their last games in the tournament. The United States defended admirably to hold England to a goalless draw to sit on two points from two matches. While Iran moved up to second in the group after a thrilling victory over Wales, with both goals in the 2-0 win coming in stoppage time.“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
England and Wales cross paths while heading in opposite directions
It is a rare touch of mischief from Gareth Southgate, that also hints at some edge. The England manager is asked how conscious he is of Wales’s attitude to England, and the videos of, say, the squad celebrating the elimination to Iceland in Euro 2016. It does seem like easy motivation.“I couldn’t say,” Southgate smiles. “We are aware of some of that but I couldn’t say if we would use it or not…”If that would be an old trick, it would be for a new fixture. This is the first time that any of the United Kingdom teams have...
King Charles Might Go Against His Parents’ Wishes and Bypass Younger Brother Prince Edward for Duke of Edinburgh Title
Edward has been expected to inherit the prestigious former title of his father, Prince Philip, for over 23 years.
BBC
South Africa pit bull attacks: 'We can't live in a world where dogs eat children'
Warning: Some readers may find details in this story distressing. Residents of Phomolong township in South Africa woke up to horrific screams last Sunday morning. They came from a three-year-old boy as he was attacked and then mauled to death by two American pit bull terriers. The toddler had been...
BBC
Cramlington woman endures fifth operation for brain and spine-crushing condition
A woman with a rare condition which threatens to crush her brain and spine has undergone a fifth operation. Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Cramlington, Northumberland, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. For 18 months she wore a surgical halo vest to keep...
BBC
William Harvey Hospital withdraws gas and air for women in labour
A maternity department has suspended its provision of gas and air, the most common method of pain relief, to women in labour. William Harvey Hospital in Ashford withdrew the painkiller because of ventilation issues in its labour rooms. East Kent Hospitals Maternity said the current levels of gas in the...
Many Iranians want US victory in World Cup game amid ongoing protests
Amid a tense build up to Tuesday's soccer match between the Islamic Republic of Iran and its archenemy the U.S., many ordinary Iranians are rooting for America because of Tehran’s bloody crackdown
BBC
Ruturaj Gaikwad: India batter hits seven sixes in one over
Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the first cricketer to hit seven sixes in one over in a limited-overs match. The India batter, 25, broke the record in a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final, playing for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday. Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was the bowler hit for...
BBC
China protests: Authorities fight losing battle against zero-Covid
China's strategy for tackling Covid feels frozen in time. The country was the first to introduce lockdowns in Wuhan city, the place the virus emerged, nearly three years ago. A lockdown of the entire province of Hubei swiftly followed. But now the rest of the world has moved on while...
BBC
Rutland Roman villa: More finds discovered beneath farmer's field
A "treasure trove" of finds has been unearthed at the site of a Roman villa discovered beneath a farmer's field. Archaeologists said they were "gobsmacked" to find more lavish buildings and another mosaic when they returned to the area in Rutland. Experts first found the artwork, which depicts scenes from...
BBC
Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move
Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
BBC
Palliative care: 'My dad should not have been expected to die in office hours'
A woman who struggled to access night-time care for her dying father has told the BBC he "shouldn't have been expected to die in office hours". Tracey Bennett said she was "completely lost" when her dad Michael needed help. Michael, who was in the final stages of cancer, had fallen...
BBC
Rishi Sunak: Golden era of UK-China relations is over
Rishi Sunak has said the so-called "golden era" of relations with China is over, as he vowed to "evolve" the UK's stance towards the country. In his first foreign policy speech, the PM said the closer economic ties of the previous decade had been "naïve". He said the UK...
