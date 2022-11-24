It is a rare touch of mischief from Gareth Southgate, that also hints at some edge. The England manager is asked how conscious he is of Wales’s attitude to England, and the videos of, say, the squad celebrating the elimination to Iceland in Euro 2016. It does seem like easy motivation.“I couldn’t say,” Southgate smiles. “We are aware of some of that but I couldn’t say if we would use it or not…”If that would be an old trick, it would be for a new fixture. This is the first time that any of the United Kingdom teams have...

