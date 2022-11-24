ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
The Independent

USA vs Iran prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?

USA play Iran in a Group B decider at the Qatar World Cup with both nations buoyed by their last games in the tournament. The United States defended admirably to hold England to a goalless draw to sit on two points from two matches. While Iran moved up to second in the group after a thrilling victory over Wales, with both goals in the 2-0 win coming in stoppage time.“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s...
BBC

1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions

In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
The Independent

England and Wales cross paths while heading in opposite directions

It is a rare touch of mischief from Gareth Southgate, that also hints at some edge. The England manager is asked how conscious he is of Wales’s attitude to England, and the videos of, say, the squad celebrating the elimination to Iceland in Euro 2016. It does seem like easy motivation.“I couldn’t say,” Southgate smiles. “We are aware of some of that but I couldn’t say if we would use it or not…”If that would be an old trick, it would be for a new fixture. This is the first time that any of the United Kingdom teams have...
BBC

South Africa pit bull attacks: 'We can't live in a world where dogs eat children'

Warning: Some readers may find details in this story distressing. Residents of Phomolong township in South Africa woke up to horrific screams last Sunday morning. They came from a three-year-old boy as he was attacked and then mauled to death by two American pit bull terriers. The toddler had been...
BBC

Cramlington woman endures fifth operation for brain and spine-crushing condition

A woman with a rare condition which threatens to crush her brain and spine has undergone a fifth operation. Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Cramlington, Northumberland, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. For 18 months she wore a surgical halo vest to keep...
BBC

William Harvey Hospital withdraws gas and air for women in labour

A maternity department has suspended its provision of gas and air, the most common method of pain relief, to women in labour. William Harvey Hospital in Ashford withdrew the painkiller because of ventilation issues in its labour rooms. East Kent Hospitals Maternity said the current levels of gas in the...
BBC

Ruturaj Gaikwad: India batter hits seven sixes in one over

Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the first cricketer to hit seven sixes in one over in a limited-overs match. The India batter, 25, broke the record in a Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final, playing for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh in Ahmedabad on Monday. Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh was the bowler hit for...
BBC

China protests: Authorities fight losing battle against zero-Covid

China's strategy for tackling Covid feels frozen in time. The country was the first to introduce lockdowns in Wuhan city, the place the virus emerged, nearly three years ago. A lockdown of the entire province of Hubei swiftly followed. But now the rest of the world has moved on while...
BBC

Rutland Roman villa: More finds discovered beneath farmer's field

A "treasure trove" of finds has been unearthed at the site of a Roman villa discovered beneath a farmer's field. Archaeologists said they were "gobsmacked" to find more lavish buildings and another mosaic when they returned to the area in Rutland. Experts first found the artwork, which depicts scenes from...
BBC

Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move

Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
BBC

Rishi Sunak: Golden era of UK-China relations is over

Rishi Sunak has said the so-called "golden era" of relations with China is over, as he vowed to "evolve" the UK's stance towards the country. In his first foreign policy speech, the PM said the closer economic ties of the previous decade had been "naïve". He said the UK...

