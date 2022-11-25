GREEN BAY – The Packers' three coordinators met with the media Friday prior to the team's trip to Philadelphia. Here's a sampling of their key comments. I've been playing against the Eagles for a long, long time. And when you go into their place, you have to be ready for a physical football game. They're well coached, they're a fast, physical unit and the culture of the Philadelphia Eagles is to play fast and to play physical and to be in your face all the time. And so it will be a good challenge for us, going into their place, playing at night, their fans, their atmosphere, what it's like in there, it should energize you to be able to play in that atmosphere on a Sunday night. So I think we're excited about it and we'll see how we handle the challenge. We'll see how we respond.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO