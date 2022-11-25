Read full article on original website
Packers.com
Packers elevate S Innis Gaines, RB Patrick Taylor for gameday
The Green Bay Packers elevated S Innis Gaines and RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Saturday.
Packers.com
Missed tackles doomed Packers' defense vs. Eagles
GREEN BAY – After Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia, Matt LaFleur said the Packers' defense was charted with 15 missed tackles. After reviewing the film Monday, it was worse than that. The number was over 20, a big reason the Eagles rushed for 363 yards and piled up 500 total yards in their 40-33 triumph.
Packers.com
Inbox: In Green Bay, that light never goes out
I don't know how you two do it. These late games mess me up for several days. I normally hit the rack at 8:15. Do you guys struggle to recover from the night games?. It's not easy but I tend to bounce back quicker than Spoff. The Prince of Platteville needs his rest.
Packers.com
Three key stats stand out as Packers take on Eagles
GREEN BAY – Three numbers jump to the forefront in assessing Sunday night's Packers-Eagles matchup: 33, 13 and six. No, this isn't some convoluted math equation requiring all three numbers to fit together somehow. They're specific statistics, and we'll take them one at a time, though the first two are tangentially related.
Packers.com
Packers fall to Eagles, 40-33
PHILADELPHIA – The Packers tried to go toe-to-toe with the best team in the NFL, but the Eagles' offense was just too much as Philadelphia turned in a 40-33 victory on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers also left the game with an oblique injury...
Packers.com
Packers WR Randall Cobb using 'his intelligence and his drive' to make plays
GREEN BAY – The Packers' three coordinators met with the media Friday prior to the team's trip to Philadelphia. Here's a sampling of their key comments. I've been playing against the Eagles for a long, long time. And when you go into their place, you have to be ready for a physical football game. They're well coached, they're a fast, physical unit and the culture of the Philadelphia Eagles is to play fast and to play physical and to be in your face all the time. And so it will be a good challenge for us, going into their place, playing at night, their fans, their atmosphere, what it's like in there, it should energize you to be able to play in that atmosphere on a Sunday night. So I think we're excited about it and we'll see how we handle the challenge. We'll see how we respond.
Packers.com
Inbox: That type of spark meant something
500 yards, 363 rushing, 40 points. Yeah, it's painful to type/read/process those numbers. Pun intended? That dude is legitimately in the MVP conversation as far as I'm concerned. Henry from Brown Deer, WI. II, regardless of the final outcome (which was unfortunate) that was one hell of a performance by...
