Denver, CO

Latavius Murray ready to lead Broncos' backfield

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
After parting ways with Melvin Gordon earlier this week, the Denver Broncos are now set to turn the backfield over to Latavius Murray.

Murray said he felt bad for Gordon when the running back was cut, but he also knows he has an opportunity to earn more carries now.

“I need to take advantage [of that],” Murray said Tuesday.

Murray is now poised to serve as Denver’s workhorse back with Marlon Mack rotating in behind him. The increased workload won’t change how Murray prepares each week.

“[I] just [have to] continue to go out there and play well, honestly,” Murrsay said. “Whether the carries are up or not, when you’re in there, you have to produce. For me, I need to make sure my preparation is what it has been and where it needs to be and make sure I go out there and play well.”

Murray has rushed 63 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns through his first five games with the Broncos.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have found their new head coach. After a lengthy process, they have hired former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule enjoyed great success as a collegiate head coach at both Baylor and Temple. In 2013, Temple had a 2-10 record in Rhule's first season. He quickly turned the program around, and they won 10 games in 2015 and made it to the Boca Raton Bowl. In 2017, Rhule became the head coach at Baylor, and his tenure followed a similar pattern. They had an abysmal 1-11 record in his first season. In 2019, the Bears went 11-3 and made it to the Sugar Bowl. Some of Nebraska's 2023 commits reacted the hiring. Let's take a quick look. ATH Malachi Colemanhttps://twitter.com/ChiColeman23/status/1596521854897983493RB Arnold Barnes IIIhttps://twitter.com/Duda_gocrazy/status/1596537517259780096CB Dwight Bootle IIhttps://twitter.com/BootleII/status/1596557006864879616DL Riley Van Poppelhttps://twitter.com/Riley_VanPoppel/status/1596559403104501760
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

