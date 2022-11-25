Latavius Murray ready to lead Broncos' backfield

After parting ways with Melvin Gordon earlier this week, the Denver Broncos are now set to turn the backfield over to Latavius Murray.

Murray said he felt bad for Gordon when the running back was cut, but he also knows he has an opportunity to earn more carries now.

“I need to take advantage [of that],” Murray said Tuesday.

Murray is now poised to serve as Denver’s workhorse back with Marlon Mack rotating in behind him. The increased workload won’t change how Murray prepares each week.

“[I] just [have to] continue to go out there and play well, honestly,” Murrsay said. “Whether the carries are up or not, when you’re in there, you have to produce. For me, I need to make sure my preparation is what it has been and where it needs to be and make sure I go out there and play well.”

Murray has rushed 63 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns through his first five games with the Broncos.