High School Sports Roundup For November 28, 2022
MILLBURY – Grace Munger had eight buckets and finished with a team-high 16 points to help Delta move to 2-0 on the season after a 48-40 win. DELTA (48) - Weber 7; Munger 16; Turi 0; Burres 7; Friess 5; Sprow 2; Lamb 2; Smith 2; Todd 7; Totals: 18-1-9 - 48.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Nathan Swank (Edgerton)
The male Athlete of the Week is Edgerton basketball player Nathan Swank.
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Natalie Wofford (Edon)
The female Athlete of the Week is Edon basketball player Natalie Wofford.
Delta @ Pettisville Boys Varsity Basketball
PETTISVILLE – Delta shot a blistering 52% from the floor overall and 56% from three-point range as they started their season with a road win over Pettisville. The Panthers were topped by 19 points from Bryce Gillen and Bryer Knapp chipped in with 14. Cayden Jacoby recorded 15 points...
Fayette @ Edon Girls Varsity Basketball
EDON – The Bombers led 23-14 at halftime and then put the game away with a 19-4 third quarter in a 47-27 win over Fayette. Edon’s Natalie Wofford led all scorers with 23 points on the night while the Eagles were paced by six points from Nevaeh Powers.
Local students spread Christmas cheer
The seven members of the Pettisville FFA Toys for Cheer crew braved a cold, windy day to help collect over $1,200 from generous donors who drove into the parking lot at the ACE Hardware Plaza in Wauseon. Pictured, from left, are Ben Boger, Tyler Layton, Darrin Fenicle, Lily Wiemken, Caitie Girdham, Courtney Wiemken and Quinn Stickley. A parent supplied Santa hats for the afternoon shift. All FFA Chapters in Fulton County helped with the collection that day, Friday, Nov. 18.
James McConkey, Sr. (1943-2022)
James W. McConkey Sr., age 79, of Delta, peacefully passed away Sunday evening, November 27, 2022 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. He was born in Toledo on February 22, 1943 to the late Curtis McConkey and Lucille (Snow) McConkey. Jim graduated from Liberty Center High School in...
David Moyers (1988-2022)
David Levi Moyers, age 34, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 27, 2022. He worked for Riley Tractor Parts in Wauseon. He also worked part-time for the Lead Shed in Wauseon and was a CCW Instructor. David was born in Wauseon on April 22, 1988, the son of...
Robert West (1948-2022)
Robert W. West, age 74, of Edgerton and formerly of Bryan, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton. Bob was a truck driver for several trucking companies over the years where he received various safe driving awards. He was a proud US Army veteran...
Larry Baus (1950-2022)
Larry N. Baus joined his heavenly Father on November 24, 2022. He was born August 1, 1950 in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of the late Edward D. Baus & Leanna M (Nofzinger) Baus. A graduate of Archbold High School and Stautzenberger College, Larry was a resident of Archbold for most of his life.
Ross Wyse (1945-2022)
Ross Lee Wyse, 77, of Archbold, went to his heavenly home on Friday November 25, 2022, at Toledo Hospital surrounded by his family. Born in Wauseon, Ohio on May 9, 1945, he was the second child of Donald & Fern (Stuckey) Wyse. On January 22, 1966, he married Karen Stamm,...
Christmas Spirit Lights The Way For Archbold’s Parade
MARCHING BAND … Members of the Archbold marching band play in the 2022 Archbold Christmas Parade. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The annual Christmas parade took place in Archbold on November 25th. During a cold Friday night, although not quite as cold as last year’s parade, the Christmas Parade began at 6:30 p.m.
Wayne Spiess (1925-2022)
Wayne Howard Spiess, 97, died November 27, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven, Archbold. Born January 30, 1925, Wayne was the son of Frederick and Charlotte (Ruffer) Spiess, growing up on a farm in German Township. In 1948 he married Susanne Schlatter and moved to the Spiess family farm. Wayne was a...
Food distribution set for Friday at First United Methodist Church
The next Food Distribution and Senior Food Box Program at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, will be Friday, Dec. 2, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a drive-thru set up this month to distribute food. People are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Fulton County Fire Departments Spend Thanksgiving At Barn Fire
Several Fire Departments spent Thanksgiving Day away from their families for most of the day this past week. Archbold, Delta, Gorham-Fayette, Lyons-Royalton, Metamora-Amboy, and Wauseon all spent their holiday helping the neighboring department of Morenci, Michigan. The departments were called to assist on a large double barn fire in Seneca...
A letter from a very sad Ohio State student
Saturday was a horrible day for all of us. It ruined my Thanksgiving break, personally. I cried more than once. I was almost physically ill watching so many Michigan fans be happy. It was a very depressing day. The beginning of the day offered so much hope, but by 4 p.m., all hope was dashed away. I am here to offer you an inside look on what the day was like as an Ohio State student.
2022 Wauseon Christmas Parade
The annual Wauseon Christmas Parade took place on November 26th. At 7:00 p.m. on yet another cold and nearly winter night, the parade began. While it may have been cold, it was not nearly as cold compared to the rainy night that took place last year. This year, the weather was perfectly suited for a Christmas parade.
The Blaze of Light brings Bluffton alive for Christmas time
Bluffton, OH (WLIO) - You know it is the Christmas season when Bluffton comes alive with lights. Bluffton Chamber of Commerce flipped the switch on the 36th Blaze of Lights Saturday night. New this year, the RTA Trolley was on hand to take people around to look at various lights and animatronics displays in the town. Plus, there was an after-party with food, drinks, and music. Children got to get their picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. But the highlight of the night is when the Ream display at the Presbyterian Church is lit for the season, and organizers say this is one event that just brings everyone together.
Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17
Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
Water main break floods Galena St., city issues water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A water main break on Galena St. flooded the north side neighborhood Monday morning. Galena St. is closed from Summit St. to Champlain St.. A detour was set up using Summit Street between Lagrange and Greenbelt Pkwy in both directions. According to City leaders, City workers...
