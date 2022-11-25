Bluffton, OH (WLIO) - You know it is the Christmas season when Bluffton comes alive with lights. Bluffton Chamber of Commerce flipped the switch on the 36th Blaze of Lights Saturday night. New this year, the RTA Trolley was on hand to take people around to look at various lights and animatronics displays in the town. Plus, there was an after-party with food, drinks, and music. Children got to get their picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. But the highlight of the night is when the Ream display at the Presbyterian Church is lit for the season, and organizers say this is one event that just brings everyone together.

