Related
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealer Trade Association Shares Concerns Over EV Policy
Following its decision to split itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Model e for EVs – The Blue Oval gave Ford dealers a choice – they can continue to sell ICE vehicles only, or they can opt in for one of two tiers of EV certification – Model e Certified, and Model e Certified Elite, each offering different levels of sales capacity, stipulations, and policies. However, many Ford dealers have protested this new program – which requires investments ranging from $500,000 to $1.2 million or more – prompting Ford to push back the deadline for dealers to opt in or out recently. And even though it won’t delay that decision again, Ford is facing even more pushback from the Southern Automotive Trade Association Executives (SATAE), according to CBT News.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer ST Looks Great Rolling On Vossen HF-5 Wheels
For years now, the Ford Explorer ST has given us a high-performance version of the venerable, long-running crossover, something that hot rodders with families can certainly appreciate. After all, why should we be forced to give up the joy of driving when we have kids? In that vein, the Ford Explorer ST offers up impressive performance courtesy of its twin-turbocharged Ford 3.0L V6 EcoBoost engine – 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque, right out of the box. However, for those looking to set their ST apart from the pack, Vossen wheels are a great way to do exactly that, as we can see from this example.
fordauthority.com
Seur Expands Fleet With 200 New Ford E-Transit Cargo Vans
Competing in a relatively new segment against few rivals – for now, at least – the all-electric Ford E-Transit has nonetheless proven to be a smash hit thus far, commanding a large lead in terms of sales for several consecutive months now. Fleet customers have embraced the model’s low operational costs compared to its ICE-powered counterparts, with a number of companies and government entities ordering Ford E-Transit vans in recent months, including the Fort Knox fleet, New York City, Sonepar, the state of North Carolina, FedEx, and DPD, just to name a few. Now, we have yet another name to add to that growing list, as Spanish delivery firm Seur has added 200 Ford E-Transit cargo vans to its own fleet.
fordauthority.com
Certain Ford F-150 Lightning Features Can Be Activated Via FORScan: Video
Most Blue Oval fans are well aware of the many virtues of FORScan – a software scanner designed to work specifically with Ford vehicles, as well as those from Mazda, Lincoln, and Mercury. A powerful tool, FORScan not only allows owners to read and reset codes much like any other OBD scanner, but also to turn features in a vehicle on and off. This has enabled owners of vehicles like the Ford Maverick to add things like cruise control even if their vehicle didn’t come with it, though the associated hardware is still required for such a change. Regardless, it seems as if even the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning can be manipulated with FORScan, too.
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
You've heard it's cheaper than gasoline, but how much does it actually cost to charge an electric car?
Lima News
The wrong Americans are buying electric cars
Keller Strother got his first Tesla, a Roadster, in 2011. He still has it, though his garage now includes two more Teslas and a vintage Porsche 911 that recently had its gas-burning guts swapped out for a battery and electric motors. In a warming world, where roughly one quarter of...
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
Why Are Car Thieves Targeting These Two Brands?
Hot-wiring a car sounds like something out of a heist movie. Thieves jump in the front seat, fiddle with the steering column and drive away in a trail of dust. In the old days, cars needed a physical key to unlock the ignition cylinder and start the engine, but hot-wiring allowed thieves to bypass the cylinder.
Benzinga
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
Two-Owner Chevelle 454 SS 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic
Check out this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has been restored to like-new condition. The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 with 4-speed manual, available at the Raleigh Classic Winter Auction on December 2-3.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Almost a Quarter of a Million Trucks Have This Serious Problem
A build-up of pressure and heat inside the transmission of tens of thousands of recalled vehicles may result in a transmission fluid leak from the dipstick tube. The leaking transmission fluid may contact an ignition source within the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire. There have been 16...
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
insideevs.com
Elon Musk: Fully Loaded Tesla Semi Just Completed 500-Mile Drive
Many wonder whether the upcoming Tesla Semi Class 8 electric semi will really have a range of 500 miles (804 km), specifically when fully loaded. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in October that the range of the Tesla Semi was calculated with cargo - "Just to be clear, 500 miles with the cargo on level ground."
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is an Oldsmobile 455-Inch Big-Block?
When you look at a modern Chevy engine, that's not what you're really seeing; instead, it's a GM "corporate" engine that is used across all the various brands (at least those that are still with us). But back in the day that wasn't the case. In the golden era of muscle cars, all the GM divisions (Oldsmobile, Buick, Pontiac, and Chevrolet) had a lot of freedom to develop their own unique drivetrains. This intra-corporate rivalry helped fuel the horsepower wars of the later '60s and early '70s. For example Olds, Pontiac, and Buick all had 455-inch big-block V-8s, but aside from the displacement they had very little in common. Duplication of effort? Waste of company resources? Yeah, you could argue that. But it also led to innovation.
electrek.co
The US’s largest solar provider reveals its fleet of Ford F-150 Lightnings
San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, yesterday posted on social media that its transition to electric fleet vehicles is under way with a photo of Sunrun-branded Ford F-150 Lightnings. Sunrun has a target of transitioning half of its vehicle fleet to electric...
