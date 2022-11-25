Most Blue Oval fans are well aware of the many virtues of FORScan – a software scanner designed to work specifically with Ford vehicles, as well as those from Mazda, Lincoln, and Mercury. A powerful tool, FORScan not only allows owners to read and reset codes much like any other OBD scanner, but also to turn features in a vehicle on and off. This has enabled owners of vehicles like the Ford Maverick to add things like cruise control even if their vehicle didn’t come with it, though the associated hardware is still required for such a change. Regardless, it seems as if even the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning can be manipulated with FORScan, too.

