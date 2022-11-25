Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
skisoutheast.com
Saturday’s Weather to be a SUNday. Lot’s of Sun. Sunday’s Weather, not so Much.
I had to go off the mountain on Friday morning and as I was leaving, we were experiencing some light, misty rain. At about the spot where you start down the hill on Hwy 321, leaving Blowing Rock (heading south), the skies cleared and it was sunny all day long. I checked the cams here in the mountains a couple of times and it was nice to see the sun peeking through most everywhere. It appears that (for the most part) we were spared the slope-traffic-slowing kind of rains on Friday. Here’s what we saw:
avlwatchdog.org
Squeeze Play: Baseball’s Tourists Say Taxpayers Must Pitch In $30M or It’s Game Over
Ty Cobb played in the very first game at Asheville’s McCormick Field in 1924. Two years later, Babe Ruth, in town for a Yankees exhibition game, praised the ballpark: “My, my, what a beautiful place to play. Delightful. Damned delightful place!”. But unless the City of Asheville, Buncombe...
Vantrease leads Georgia Southern past Appalachian St.
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Vantrease threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ezrah Archie for the game-winning score to lead Georgia Southern to a dramatic 51-48 double overtime win over Appalachian State on Saturday night. Despite entering with six wins, the Mountaineers needed the victory to become bowl eligible because two of their wins were […]
Catawba holiday shopping weekend turns violent outside Dollar General shooting
CATAWBA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Catawba Police said a man is under arrest after an argument turned into a shooting in a Dollar General parking lot this weekend. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the store’s Oxford School Road location. According to a press release from the Catawba Police Dept., officers […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 13-19
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 13-19. American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 99/A. Arby’s ARG #1889, 3209 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A. Barker’s Grocery LLC, 104 Houpe Road, Statesville, 99/A. Buckos, 546 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A. Circle K #2720172, 354 S....
tribpapers.com
City of Asheville Diverts Funds Meant for the Poor
Asheville – The City of Asheville diverted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars intended for legal aid for the poor to a private group connected to Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith, according to WNC Citizens for Equality, a local watchdog group. The majority of the money then vanished into the hands of unidentified people as cash rewards.
caldwelljournal.com
Bolick Named Caldwell County EDC Director
“We are pleased to have Ashley join our team as we bring the EDC back in house. She is a natural leader who will work diligently to recruit new industries and bring more jobs to our area,” said Caldwell County Manager Donald Duncan. In her new role, Bolick will...
860wacb.com
Woman Arrested Sunday In Alexander County
31-year old Megan Elizabeth Johnson was arrested Sunday, November 27th in Alexander County. She was charged with probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $5,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 12th in Taylorsville.
Comments / 1