Kingsland, TX

Community Resource Center eyes Kingsland site

By Special To The Highlander
 3 days ago
Community Resource Centers of Texas, Inc.

(CRCTX), a non-profit or ganization with resource hubs serving rural communities in Texas, announces a newly acquired Kingsland, TX site as the

location for the fifth Com munity Resource Center (CRC).

The mission of the Community Resource Centers of Texas is to create hope and change futures by joining forces with providers and connecting people to resources.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring a CRC to Kingsland to serve Llano County in conjunction with our existing location in Llano,” says Lucy Murphy, Executive Director of Community Resource Centers of Texas Inc. “We want to share our building

with nonprofits, church es, local government, and community organizations. Together we can increase resilience in Kingsland and all of Llano County.”

The physical location of the upcoming Kingsland CRC is the former Calvary Hill Church, 136 Real Street, Kingsland, TX 78639. Tailored to meet community needs, the renovated campus will

provide free offices and

meeting space for local, state and government non-

profit organizations also

devoted to serving those in need. “We hope to start construction the beginning of 2023, with plans to open in early 2024,” says Mark Mayfield, Chief Exec -

utive Officer for Texas

Housing Foundation.

“Our hearts are poured into the development of

every property and CRC

we build.

“We look forward

to this new Community Resource Center and a

chance to serve the people of Kingsland and the surrounding areas.”

The Community Re -

source Centers of Tex as, Inc. currently has four active locations in Burnet, Blanco, Llano

and Williamson Coun ties. This site will mark

CRCTX's fifth location

and second in Llano

County.

For more information on potential partnerships, visit www.crctx.org or call 830-693-0700.

