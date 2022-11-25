ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates’ All-Star profiles as possible Yankees trade target

In an ideal world, Brian Cashman would re-sign outfielders Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. But in the real world, the New York Yankees general manager knows both All-Stars could walk this winter as free agents. And that makes this report from MLB...
A’s are high on ex-Yankees prospects from Frankie Montas trade

Brian Cashman knows you can't win them all. The New York Yankees general manager struck out in 2021 by trading for outfielder Joey Gallo. It's looking like Cashman might have another whiff on his hands in Frankie Montas. Ahead of...
Ranking of Cody Bellinger’s best fits includes Mets

The New York Mets may need to go shopping for an outfielder. Billy Eppler may be particularly on the lookout for a lefty bat that can also man the outfield given that he could lose free agent Brandon Nimmo this offseason. Cody...
Mets want to re-sign ex-Yankees reliever

Adam Ottavino performed well for the New York Mets this season, posting a 3.52 ERA in 64 innings pitched tallying four saves. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports that the club would like to re-sign the reliever. However, Puma reports: “Ottavino has positioned himself for a significant raise above the $4 million he earned last season and is believed to be seeking a multiyear deal. The Mets would prefer to avoid anything longer than one year for the veteran right-hander.”
YES Network interested in two Yankees legends

YES Network may be able to get two big names in the broadcasting booth. And it would be something of a reunion. The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reports that the YES Network has discussed the possibility of making an attempt for Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly.
Ex-Yankees reliever in demand on free-agent market

Tommy Kahnle is looking to get paid, and it sounds like he’ll have some options from which to choose. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Tommy Kahnle has 10 plus teams expressing interest after strong September return with Dodgers (0.63 WHIP, 2.84 ERA). Ex Yankee also benefits from demand outstripping supply in relief market.”
Yankees, Mets top pitching target meeting with NL contender

It's no surprise that there's competition for Justin Verlander. The 39-year-old right-hander is back on the open market after helping the Houston Astros win the World Series and earning the 2022 American League Cy Young Award. And now, the Los...
