Adam Ottavino performed well for the New York Mets this season, posting a 3.52 ERA in 64 innings pitched tallying four saves. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports that the club would like to re-sign the reliever. However, Puma reports: “Ottavino has positioned himself for a significant raise above the $4 million he earned last season and is believed to be seeking a multiyear deal. The Mets would prefer to avoid anything longer than one year for the veteran right-hander.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO