Aaron Judge to Yankees? 9 signs that N.Y. could be his preferred destination
It reads like a made-for-TV movie, and it might very well be Aaron Judge’s real life. Small-town kid goes to New York City, becomes a star, gets paid to go back home and lives happily ever after. Want to bet on MLB?. Yet, it just doesn’t feel like the...
Debunking Yankees’ 5 common myths about Aaron Judge, Hal Steinbrenner, more | Klapisch
There’s nothing like the Hot Stove to fuel the obsession of the baseball-starved masses, the ones who happily spend the winter months game-planning next year’s roster. It’s a unique addiction – what other sport keep its fans in a year-round frenzy - although it’s been a dark off-season for the Yankees community.
Pirates’ All-Star profiles as possible Yankees trade target
In an ideal world, Brian Cashman would re-sign outfielders Aaron Judge and Andrew Benintendi. But in the real world, the New York Yankees general manager knows both All-Stars could walk this winter as free agents. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And that makes this report from MLB...
Yankees getting calls on former All-Star, MLB insider says
Gleyber Torres is back to being an All-Star caliber player. He just might not be back with the New York Yankees. The 25-year-old hit 24 home runs last season, flashing the power which made him a two-time All-Star. And the rest of MLB has taken notice, according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.
NL West power ‘interested’ in Yankees’ Aaron Judge | Updated timeline on possible decision
The speculation continues. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in the slugging outfielder. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what he said on MLB Network:. “The Dodgers are certainly interested in Aaron Judge. I believe there’s been at least...
Odell Beckham kicked off plane: Here is his lawyer’s response, as Giants visit nears
Odell Beckham had a rather eventful Sunday, four days before his free agency tour begins with a visit to the Giants’ training facility in East Rutherford. Beckham was kicked off a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, before the plane took off. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Latest Mets free agency rumors: Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodón buzz, updates
The New York Mets are open for business, so here’s the latest on the club from Queens. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “The Mets have shown interest in (Kodai) Senga and (Justin) Verlander, but (Jacob) deGrom appears to be their focus.”. Rosenthal also reports the Texas Rangers...
A’s are high on ex-Yankees prospects from Frankie Montas trade
Brian Cashman knows you can’t win them all. The New York Yankees general manager struck out in 2021 by trading for outfielder Joey Gallo. It’s looking like Cashman might have another whiff on his hands in Frankie Montas. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Ahead of...
Ranking of Cody Bellinger’s best fits includes Mets
The New York Mets may need to go shopping for an outfielder. Billy Eppler may be particularly on the lookout for a lefty bat that can also man the outfield given that he could lose free agent Brandon Nimmo this offseason. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cody...
Mets want to re-sign ex-Yankees reliever
Adam Ottavino performed well for the New York Mets this season, posting a 3.52 ERA in 64 innings pitched tallying four saves. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports that the club would like to re-sign the reliever. However, Puma reports: “Ottavino has positioned himself for a significant raise above the $4 million he earned last season and is believed to be seeking a multiyear deal. The Mets would prefer to avoid anything longer than one year for the veteran right-hander.”
YES Network interested in two Yankees legends
YES Network may be able to get two big names in the broadcasting booth. And it would be something of a reunion. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports that the YES Network has discussed the possibility of making an attempt for Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly. BUY YANKEES...
Ex-Yankees reliever in demand on free-agent market
Tommy Kahnle is looking to get paid, and it sounds like he’ll have some options from which to choose. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Tommy Kahnle has 10 plus teams expressing interest after strong September return with Dodgers (0.63 WHIP, 2.84 ERA). Ex Yankee also benefits from demand outstripping supply in relief market.”
Yankees, Mets top pitching target meeting with NL contender
It’s no surprise that there’s competition for Justin Verlander. The 39-year-old right-hander is back on the open market after helping the Houston Astros win the World Series and earning the 2022 American League Cy Young Award. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And now, the Los...
Giants have obvious need for a receiver, but they should pass on Odell Beckham Jr.
Even before Odell “Rip Van” Beckham Jr. allegedly did not wake up to fasten his seat belt Sunday on the runway at Miami International Airport, the list of reasons for the Giants not to sign the 30-year-old wide receiver was long. And, believe it or not, most of...
