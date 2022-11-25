ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Freshman Jalon Walker continues to carve out key role for Georgia football: ‘He packs a punch’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a3atx_0jNQgUcX00

ATHENS — Freshmen finding their way onto the field is nothing new for Georgia. Malaki Starks has been starting for the Bulldogs since the second game of the season, while Brock Bowers led the team in receiving last year.

But few freshmen do it in the manner in which linebacker Jalon Walker has in recent weeks. He spent most of the summer repping at Georgia’s inside linebacker position, playing behind the likes of Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon.

After the season-ending injury suffered by outside linebacker Nolan Smith, Walker has seen an uptick in snaps as an edge rusher or outside linebacker for the Bulldogs. He found himself on the field for Georgia’s opening drive of the game, playing in Georgia’s third-down pressure package.

“His versatility really helps him play between both positions,” Mondon said. “He’s fast and can move around like an off-ball linebacker but he’s a big guy too. He’s strong, so he can get on the edge and set a good edge.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Kirby Smart gives latest injury report for Georgia football heading into 2022 SEC Championship Game

The 2022 SEC Championship Game is here, as the Bulldogs will take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday. And both teams are dealing with injuries entering the conference title tilt. For Georgia, Smart provided positive news on the status of AD Mitchell and Zion Logue. Mitchell was able to play on Saturday, but just for one snap. Smart told reporters on a teleconference that Mitchell was able to do more in practice this past week and the hope is he can do more this week for the Bulldogs. This was the first time Mitchell had been able to play for Georgia dating back to the team’s game against Vanderbilt.
ATHENS, GA
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart responds to question about Georgia's mindset with Playoff spot essentially clinched

Kirby Smart and Georgia closed out their 2nd straight undefeated regular season, eventually pulling away from Georgia Tech to improve to 12-0. Next up for the Bulldogs is the SEC Championship Game against LSU. The Tigers are coming off a disheartening loss at Texas A&M, given the fact that a win in College Station coupled with one over the Dawgs would probably have been enough to put them in the College Football Playoff.
ATHENS, GA
The Trussville Tribune

What’s next for Brent Key?

By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor ATLANTA — It was a valiant effort, but top-ranked Georgia proved to be too much for Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets fell to the Bulldogs Saturday, 37-14. Tech finished the season with a record of 5-7 — their best since 2018 — and was one of only three teams […]
ATLANTA, GA
WDBJ7.com

AP Top 25: Michigan up to No. 2 behind top-ranked Georgia

(AP) - Michigan moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll, with TCU at No. 3 and Southern California at No. 4 behind top-ranked Georgia after four top-10 teams lost on the final day of regular-season games. The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the eighth straight...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

LOOK: Kirby Smart honors Vince Dooley with postgame outfit: ‘I probably didn’t do the shirt and sweater justice’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart admitted to chickening out. He wanted to change up his attire to honor legendary coach Vince Dooley for the game against Georgia Tech. But he knew his players would call him out for wearing an alternate uniform while he coached, as Georgia has not worn an alternate since the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati at the end of the 2020 season.
ATHENS, GA
960 The Ref

South Carolina beats Clemson for 2nd straight top-10 win

CLEMSON, S.C. — (AP) — Some teams would have been content with a season-defining win over top-10 foe Tennessee. Not South Carolina and certainly not Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7...
CLEMSON, SC
dawgpost.com

Everything Brian Kelly Said About Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs

DON’T MISS OUT: Get our insider newsletter today!. Baton Rouge, LA - LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with reporters to preview their SEC Championship matchup against Georgia. KELLY: Well, it's been certainly exciting. We've had certainly some bumps in the road, but we've had some great achievements in...
ATHENS, GA
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Full week of early voting begins in Athens

A full week of early voting at five precincts in Athens—the Elections Office, the Miriam Moore Community Center, the Library on Baxter Street, the Extension Office on Cleveland Road, and the Tennis Center on Lexington Road--begins today. Runoff day is December 6, with voters in Athens and around the state choosing between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
ATHENS, GA
960 The Ref

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.
BUFORD, GA
wuga.org

Break in at Athens Democratic Party Headquarters

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a break in that occurred overnight on Saturday November 26 at the Athens Democratic Party Headquarters located on Sunset Drive. No one was present at the time of the incident and on Sunday morning, organizers discovered that intruders trashed the office. One laptop...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman arrested for kicking deputy, possessing drugs

A Gainesville woman faces a series of drug charges following erratic behavior Thursday in Murrayville in which she allegedly kicked a Hall County Sheriff's Deputy. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Wendy Michelle Wendt, 41, was reportedly acting erratically and swearing at employees of a gas station on Thompson Bridge Road in Murrayville.
GAINESVILLE, GA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
93K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy