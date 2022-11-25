Mistakes in the red zone have proved costly in a number of the Atlanta Falcons' tightly contested games this season. In the Falcons' 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, a Marcus Mariota pass intended for Cordarrelle Patterson was tipped by Daron Payne and intercepted by Kendall Fuller in the end zone for a touchback with a little over a minute left to play.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO