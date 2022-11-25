Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
"Insane" play sends Deerfield-Windsor into state championship
THOMASVILLE - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights will play for the GIAA Class AAA state championship Thursday night in Macon after what head coach Jake McCraw called an "insane" play to end Friday night's semi-final game against Brookwood. With 19 seconds remaining in the game, Brookwood led 21-20, and McCrae called a...
H.S. Basketball: Royals front and center at Coaches vs. Cancer event
SCRANTON – Five days before they play their first game of the upcoming season and more than eight months since they were the last Distri
Albany Herald
Joel Embiid returns, carries 76ers to comeback win over Hawks
Joel Embiid returned after missing four games and scored 30 points, including all 11 of Philadelphia's points in the final four minutes, to lift the 76ers to a 104-101 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday and extend their winning streak to three games. Embiid, who had been out...
Albany Herald
Buccaneers Loss Keeps Falcons NFC South Hopes Alive; What Needs to Happen?
The Atlanta Falcons are waking up the day after losing to the Washington Commanders 19-13 in a game that came down to the Falcons' final possession. However, they still have a puncher's shot at winning the NFC South after the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers also fell short.
Albany Herald
Arthur Smith pleased Falcons are ‘building’ on O-line, run game
Mistakes in the red zone have proved costly in a number of the Atlanta Falcons' tightly contested games this season. In the Falcons' 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, a Marcus Mariota pass intended for Cordarrelle Patterson was tipped by Daron Payne and intercepted by Kendall Fuller in the end zone for a touchback with a little over a minute left to play.
