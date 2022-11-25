ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

"Insane" play sends Deerfield-Windsor into state championship

THOMASVILLE - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights will play for the GIAA Class AAA state championship Thursday night in Macon after what head coach Jake McCraw called an "insane" play to end Friday night's semi-final game against Brookwood. With 19 seconds remaining in the game, Brookwood led 21-20, and McCrae called a...
ALBANY, GA
Joel Embiid returns, carries 76ers to comeback win over Hawks

Joel Embiid returned after missing four games and scored 30 points, including all 11 of Philadelphia's points in the final four minutes, to lift the 76ers to a 104-101 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday and extend their winning streak to three games. Embiid, who had been out...
ATLANTA, GA
Arthur Smith pleased Falcons are ‘building’ on O-line, run game

Mistakes in the red zone have proved costly in a number of the Atlanta Falcons' tightly contested games this season. In the Falcons' 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, a Marcus Mariota pass intended for Cordarrelle Patterson was tipped by Daron Payne and intercepted by Kendall Fuller in the end zone for a touchback with a little over a minute left to play.
ATLANTA, GA

