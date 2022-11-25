George Pickens gives Georgia football a perfect recruiting pitch when it comes to the NFL

It hasn’t taken George Pickens long to make an impact at the NFL level. He’s already come down with a number of highlight reel catches while earning a larger role in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. He’s caught 33 passes for 453 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie campaign.

For those that followed Pickens at Georgia, his early success shouldn’t come as a surprise. He led Georgia in receiving as a freshman after all.

And given all the time he spent practicing at Georgia, he got a chance to match up against plenty of NFL players. Combine that with the intensity of Georgia’s practice and you can see why Pickens has had little trouble adapting to the NFL game.

The former Georgia wide receiver recently told Ray Fittipaldo of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the practices at Georgia were harder than that of the NFL.

