Check Out-of-State Christmas Decor for Invasive Pests
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is reminding consumers to check for invasive pests before purchasing live out-of-state Christmas trees and holiday décor. In previous years, plant health inspectors have intercepted cut trees and décor infested with invasive pests coming into Wisconsin from other states. The...
USDA October Egg Production Report
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -Wisconsin egg production during October was 149 million eggs, down 18 percent from the same time last year, but three percent more than the previous month. According to the latest USDA Chickens and Eggs report, the average number of all layers on hand during October was 5.70...
Farm Labor Reports for Wisconsin for October
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farm owners in Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota employed 69,000 agricultural workers during the week of October 9-15. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the USDA's latest farm labor report, the average number of hours worked per employee was 42.9, with the average wage rate for all hired agricultural workers at $18.83 per hour.
RSV, Flu, and COVID a Worry this Holiday Season
(By Rob Mentzer, Wisconsin Public Radio) A spike in a respiratory virus that's dangerous to children, an early-arriving flu season and continued COVID-19 infections have health officials warning Wisconsinites to take precautions to minimize the spread of disease. According to Rob Mentzer with Wisconsin Public Radio, health officials say especially...
Granton Native Named Next President of Xcel Energy-Wisconsin and Michigan
A Granton native has been named as the next president of Xcel Energy-Wisconsin and Michigan. Xcel Energy announced that Karl Hoesly will succeed Mark Stoering as the next president beginning December 1st. Hoesly has worked for Xcel Energy for 15 years and currently serves as the regional vice president for Rates and Regulatory Affairs, a position he has held since 2018.
