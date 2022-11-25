A Granton native has been named as the next president of Xcel Energy-Wisconsin and Michigan. Xcel Energy announced that Karl Hoesly will succeed Mark Stoering as the next president beginning December 1st. Hoesly has worked for Xcel Energy for 15 years and currently serves as the regional vice president for Rates and Regulatory Affairs, a position he has held since 2018.

