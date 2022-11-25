Thanksgiving – filled with an abundance of family, food, faith, fun, and friends – has always been one of my favorite holidays. As a child, I remember going to my maternal grandparents’ home in Lexington. All my aunts, uncles, and cousins were there. We’d all gather around the table with lots of delectable food and interesting conversation. Uncle Lawrence, one of the most respected organ designers and builders in the world, taught me an important lesson: instead of trying to decide which kind of pie I wanted, I could ask for a little piece of all three to enjoy. After dinner, we’d all take a big family walk along the country road together.

LEXINGTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO