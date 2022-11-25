Read full article on original website
Across Protocol (ACX) Debuts on MEXC Global Exchange
Opening and launching Across Protocol (ACX) and ACX/USDT transactions on MEXC Global Exchange is scheduled for November 28. Based on UMA’s Optimistic oracle machine, Across Protocol enables two-way transactions between Ethereum’s Layer 1 and Layer 2 chains. Decentralized instant transactions between chains are made possible via a combination of Optimism oracles, repeaters, and single-sided liquidity pools. As of now, the ACX is compatible with blockchains like Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon.
Sticking to Core Fundamentals Saved Polygon from FTX Calamity – Co-Founder Sandeep Nailwal
The impact of FTX’s downfall is being felt all across the crypto spectrum. Since the FTX crisis began to unfold, the crypto market has shed over $200 billion. Those who have commented on the FTX Fiasco include former Kraken CEO Jesse Powell, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Cardano’S Charles Hoskinson, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, among others.
MetaMask’s ‘Temporary’ IP Collection Causes Uproar In The Crypto Community
MetaMask users will have their data collected, according to a statement by Consensys. The announcement was not well-received by Crypto Twitter, claiming it was against the objectives of Web3. Consensys, the firm behind MetaMask, has changed its privacy policy to state that it will start collecting IP and Ethereum wallet...
