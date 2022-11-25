Opening and launching Across Protocol (ACX) and ACX/USDT transactions on MEXC Global Exchange is scheduled for November 28. Based on UMA’s Optimistic oracle machine, Across Protocol enables two-way transactions between Ethereum’s Layer 1 and Layer 2 chains. Decentralized instant transactions between chains are made possible via a combination of Optimism oracles, repeaters, and single-sided liquidity pools. As of now, the ACX is compatible with blockchains like Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon.

14 HOURS AGO