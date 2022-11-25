ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

What Titans are saying about Bengals ahead of Week 12 matchup

By Ryan Sikes
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans enter Week 12 facing the team that ended their 2021 season. The Cincinnati Bengals came into Nashville and stunned the Titans with a 19-16 win, despite Tennessee collecting nine sacks in that game.

The Bengals went on to the Super Bowl while the Titans were left wondering where to go from there. The offseason brought several narratives to light, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s mental struggle to overcome that game.

Despite owning the better record and home-field advantage, the Titans (7-3) are three-point underdogs to the Bengals (6-4), per Tipico Sportsbook.

Cincinnati has had Tennessee’s number over the last decade. Including last year’s playoff game, the Bengals have taken four of the last five matchups.

Here’s what the Titans are saying going into their rematch with the Bengals.

Titans shoot down revenge narrative

QB Ryan Tannehill on mental recovery from last year's loss

Tannehill on Bengals' defense

S Kevin Byard on Bengals' offensive weapons

S Amani Hooker on preparing for the Bengals' offense:

RB Derrick Henry on going into this year's Bengals game

OLB Bud Dupree on team's nine-sack performance last year

