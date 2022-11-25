ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street opens mixed as investors eye China virus crisis

By YURI KAGEYAMA
 3 days ago
TOKYO — (AP) — Stocks are opening mixed on Wall Street Friday. The S&P 500 is down 0.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq is down 0.5%. U.S. trading resumed after markets stayed closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Markets will close early at 1 p.m. Eastern today. Global shares are mixed amid worries about China's lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story appears below.

Global shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation.

France's CAC 40 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 6,704.00. Germany's DAX slipped 0.1% to 14,524.48. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.1% to 7,473.46. The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.2% while that for the Dow industrials was up 0.1%.

Investors have their eyes on China's lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, as the direction China takes will have great impact on the rest of Asia.

China has been expanding pandemic lockdowns, including in a city where factory workers making Apple's iPhone clashed with police this week, as its number of COVID-19 cases hits a daily record.

Across China, the number of new cases reported Thursday was 31,444, the highest since the virus was first detected in late 2019.

“Reopening policies have pivoted in China, which will be a gradual process. COVID control measures will vary across cities, but positive top-down approaches will be ongoing,” said Stephen Innes, Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to finish at 28,283.03. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2% to 7,259.50. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.1% to 2,437.86. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.5% to 17,573.58. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.4% to 3,101.69.

Data on inflation in Tokyo for November beat analysts' expectations, with the core consumer price index showing a 3.6% rise, the highest in more than four decades.

The Federal Reserve and the world's other central banks have been raising interest rates to try to rein in decades-high inflation. But the Bank of Japan has resisted tightening monetary policy, a move that would counter inflationary pressures by discouraging borrowing by businesses and consumers.

“With the Bank of Japan being one of the few outliers which has not embarked on a rate-hiking process, the point of pivot will be a key question into next year," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

U.S. markets were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, but will be back for a shortened session on Friday.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.08 cents to $79.02 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added 95 cents to $86.19 a barrel in London.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 138.83 Japanese yen from 138.58 yen. The euro cost $1.0419, inching up from $1.0411.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Related
Action News Jax

Asian shares rise except Japan as markets eye China protests

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday as jitters over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions subsided. U.S. futures edged higher. Oil prices rose more than $1 per barrel. Chinese shares rebounded after they were hit by sharp losses...
Action News Jax

Wall Street slips as lockdown protests spread in China

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday as protests spread in China calling for President Xi Jinping to step down amid growing anger over severe COVID-19 restrictions. The world's second largest economy has been stifled by a “zero COVID” policy which includes lockdowns that continually threaten the...
Benzinga

Why Alibaba, JD, Pinduoduo Are Ripping Higher On Tuesday

Top Chinese ecommerce companies — Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, JD.com Inc. JD and Pinduoduo Inc. PDD — were advancing in premarket trading on Tuesday. What Happened: The gains came amid the Chinese health officials holding a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, where they pledged to ease restrictions so that people’s lives are not impacted.
Action News Jax

UK's Rishi Sunak says 'golden era' with China over

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared Monday that the U.K.'s “golden era” of ties with China was over in his first major speech on foreign policy, describing China's growing authoritarianism as a “systemic challenge to our values and interests." But Sunak...
TheDailyBeast

Chinese Authorities on the Hunt for Anti-Lockdown Protesters

People who attended anti-lockdown protests in China over the weekend say authorities have opened inquiries into them, according to Reuters. Two people who attended mass gatherings in Beijing to oppose the country’s stringent COVID control measures told the news agency that they had been called by people identifying themselves as police demanding they report to precincts to give written accounts of their activities on Sunday night. A student also claimed their college requested they give a written account of their whereabouts during the demonstrations. “We are all desperately deleting our chat history,” another person who witnessed the Beijing protest said, adding that police had asked to know why they had attended and how they’d heard about the gathering.Read it at Reuters
Action News Jax

Chinese university students sent home amid protests

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese universities are sending students home as the ruling Communist Party tightens anti-virus controls and tries to prevent more protests after crowds angered by its severe “zero COVID” restrictions called for President Xi Jinping to resign in the biggest show of public dissent in decades.
Benzinga

Can AI Beat Humans In Understanding Language? Tencent And Alibaba's AI Models Can

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Tencent Holding Ltd's TCEHY artificial intelligence (AI) models understand the Chinese language better than humans, a study suggested. The two rival models have achieved record-high scores on the Chinese Language Understanding Evaluation (CLUE) benchmark, SCMP reports. Tencent's "Hunyuan AI model" came first with a...
Action News Jax

Qatar loses on World Cup field, makes gains on global stage

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The gilded stadiums are among the most spectacular in the world. The seafront is sparkling and the skyscrapers are draped with larger-than-life banners featuring the stars of the World Cup. Fans crowd around big screens throughout the city to watch soccer along the...
Salon

High food prices could have negative long-term health effects on Canadians

This article was originally published on The Conversation. The Ontario Student Nutrition Program, which feeds 28,000 students at 93 participating schools, has been hit hard by inflation and is in need of more funding and volunteers. The school breakfast that used to cost $1.20, now costs more than $2. A...
Action News Jax

UK waters down online restrictions after free speech outcry

LONDON — (AP) — The British government on Monday abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups. The U.K. has watered down its Online Safety Bill, an ambitious...
Action News Jax

Qatar to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany from 2026

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar is to supply liquefied natural gas to Germany under a 15-year deal signed Tuesday as the European economic powerhouse scrambles to replace Russian gas supplies that have been cut during the ongoing war in Ukraine. Officials gave no dollar value for the...
