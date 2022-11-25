Read full article on original website
Related
DA’s office requests TBI’s help after fatal Hawkins Co. shooting
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — District Attorney General Dan Armstrong on Monday confirmed that the office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) assistance following a fatal shooting last week. There are limited details available surrounding the exact time and place of the shooting, but Armstrong did confirm that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) leads […]
wcyb.com
Fatal shooting in Hawkins County under investigation
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Hawkins County, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. His office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office with the case. News 5 has asked both the TBI and the sheriff's...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged with arson after setting a camper and home on fire, which resulted in the death of a dog on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Nov. 28, JCSO deputies responded to a fire at 3057 Hodge’s...
Kingsport Times-News
DA’s Office requests assistance from TBI in the investigation of a fatal shooting in Hawkins County
ROGERSVILLE — Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong confirmed Monday that the DA’s Office contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for assistance in investigating a fatal shooting that occurred last week. Armstrong said that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and that he requested...
supertalk929.com
Shots Fired Into Johnson City Home. No Suspects, Investigation Ongoing
An investigation is ongoing in Johnson City after shots were fired into a home Sunday evening. Johnson City Police Captain Kevin Peters says the shots were fired into a home on Robinson Drive near John Exum Parkway around 823 pm Sunday. There are no suspects at this time and police are looking for witnesses to the incident. No injuries were reported and its believed the home was empty at the time the shots were fired.
Kingsport Times-News
New trial date set for man accused of shooting Norton police chief
WISE — A trial date has been set for the man accused of shooting Norton Police Chief James Lane in May 2021. James D. Buckland, 37, sat quietly during a short hearing Monday in which Circuit Court Judge Thomas W. Baker signed an order moving his trial from Jan. 31 to April 24-May 4, 2023.
Kingsport Times-News
Suspect in Big Stone Gap shooting identified
BIG STONE GAP — A Big Stone Gap man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting that left another man injured. Shane Christopher Martin, 31, E. River St., was arrested inside Curklin’s Restaurant in Big Stone Gap before 2 p.m. by town officers and Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies after witnesses directed them to the back of the restaurant.
‘Voe’ case: Federal suit against JC police set for trial
A former special prosecutor's federal lawsuit accusing the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and the city of retaliating against her for whistleblowing over an alleged drug dealer and serial rapist will go to jury trial in mid-May 2024. The trial is scheduled to be heard in Knoxville.
Kingsport Times-News
JCPD seeks public's help in weekend shooting investigation
The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting on Sunday. According to the JCPD, an orange vehicle was seen leaving the area after shots were fired into a home in the 500 block of Robinson Drive. Police were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. on Sunday.
Police: Man shot at pharmacy, shooter arrested
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to a local pharmacy where a man was reportedly shot in the parking lot. According to a release from Chief Stephen Hamm with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, a man was shot in the parking lot of Economy Drug […]
Johnson City Press
Telford man arrested, charged with domestic assault after standoff
A Telford man has been arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault after a standoff that began late Wednesday night. Darrell Ogg, 59, was arrested by Washington County sheriff’s deputies after they responded to a domestic assault call on Eden Drive, according to a news release from Sheriff Keith Sexton.
supertalk929.com
Bristol police identify two suspects in credit card theft
The Bristol Virginia Police Department identified two suspects who they said stole credit cards from a person’s vehicle on Saturday. The post on social media said the person was robbed of the cards while their car was parked at the Mendota Trailhead on Island Road. The male and female suspect captured on surveillance cameras then used the cards at Bristol businesses. They were last seen traveling in a white Hyundai sedan.
Woman charged with murder of 4-year-old in Vale: Deputies
Chelsea Crompton, a girlfriend of Lidey's father, was apprehended without incident at a family member's home in Madison County.
Uber driver shot early Sun. morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
‘See you in court’ — Washington County soundly rejects settlement in suit over Bitcoin mine
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies is headed back to court after county commissioners rejected a settlement proposal Monday night. People erupted in cheers inside a packed courtroom at the county’s justice center after commissioners voted 13-2 against allowing Red Dog to build a new mine […]
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County commissioners reject settlement to bitcoin lawsuit
JONESBOROUGH — The Washington County Commission voted Monday to reject a final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. In doing so, commissioners agreed to proceed with a lawsuit it has filed against BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies. At the...
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
993thex.com
UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout
A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
VSP identifies man killed after allegedly shooting at deputy
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) identified a man who allegedly shot at police officers and died after Washington County deputies returned fire Tuesday night, according to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, Virginia, was located deceased around 20 yards away at the edge of the […]
wbtw.com
Sheriff: Man killed after shooting at deputy in Virginia
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities said a man is dead after he shot at police Tuesday night near the Glade Spring community following a pursuit. Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said the suspect, whose name has not been released, fired at a deputy before the deputy returned fire, killing the suspect. The deputy was not hurt.
Comments / 0