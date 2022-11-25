Read full article on original website
‘Chicago Med’: First Look at Ethan & April’s Wedding in Brian Tee’s Final Episode (PHOTO)
After learning Brian Tee was leaving Chicago Med, showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov started planning one for his tightly wrapped Navy vet, Dr. Ethan Choi — ideally a farewell story that would include his ex-fiancée, nurse April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta, who left Med in May 2021). “We felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character,” says Schneider. “And to pay off the relationship with April,” Frolov adds.
Jennifer Grey promises other 'Dirty Dancing' characters in sequel
Jennifer Grey's Frances "Baby" Houseman isn't the only original "Dirty Dancing" character returning for the sequel. The actress told "Extra" that "Baby" will be joined by more characters from the 1987 hit film, though all "quite a few years older."
Here's Everything We Know So Far About Hacks Season 3, Including the Start of Filming
Hacks has just wrapped up its critically acclaimed Season 2, which found legendary comic Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), begrudgingly (on both ends!) sent to work together to boost both of their careers in Season 1, traveling across the country in a tour bus while Deborah tries to polish new material. So what’s in store for HBO Max's award-winning comedy’s future? Here are all the details we have so far on Hacks Season 3. Be sure to check back periodically as we update with more news.
Dolly Parton's Fun and Festive New Christmas Movie Musical Is Almost Here
Talk about an early Christmas gift! Dolly Parton is continuing her tradition of heartwarming holiday movies with a new movie coming to NBC in 2022.
‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Could Feature More of the Addams Family
Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday Addams takes center stage in Netflix‘s latest adaptation of Charles Addams’ classic cartoon strip, but a second season could see appearances from more members of the Addams Family. Wednesday, which premiered on the streamer on November 23, features brief appearances from Wednesday’s parents, Morticia...
George Takei Brands William Shatner a ‘Prima Donna’ in New Interview
Star Trek‘s George Takei and William Shatner have been feuding for years, and it appears nothing has changed between them judging by a new interview Takei did with The Guardian newspaper in the U.K. The Sulu actor, who starred in the 60s series alongside Shatner’s Kirk, said there was a healthy camaraderie on set among cast members “except for one, who was a prima donna.”
‘9-1-1’ Boss Teases Bobby’s Investigation, Buck Answering ‘Who Am I?’ & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the 9-1-1 Season 6 fall finale “Red Flag.”]. For the most part, 9-1-1 leaves its first responders in relatively good places heading into a break until the spring.
