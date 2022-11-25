Hacks has just wrapped up its critically acclaimed Season 2, which found legendary comic Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), begrudgingly (on both ends!) sent to work together to boost both of their careers in Season 1, traveling across the country in a tour bus while Deborah tries to polish new material. So what’s in store for HBO Max's award-winning comedy’s future? Here are all the details we have so far on Hacks Season 3. Be sure to check back periodically as we update with more news.

