How bad are the ‘iPhone city’ riots for Apple stock? Analysts see a ‘body blow’ for the most valuable company on earth
Hundreds of workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China protested strict zero-COVID policies, poor working conditions, and mismanaged contracts on Wednesday—and analysts warn it could be a “body blow” for Apple. Videos posted on social media showed violent clashes between authorities and employees...
msn.com
Thousands of Foxconn workers leave after bonus payouts, iPhone 14 production to take a hit
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. A report suggests around 20,000 of the 200,000 workers of the largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, have left the plant after Foxconn decided to give a $1,400 bonus payout for new hires who would leave the job.
Apple has seen $114 billion in market value erased in less than a week as investors grow concerned about building iPhone shortages due to China Covid protests
"The reality is Apple is... at the mercy of China's zero Covid policy which remains a very frustrating situation," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said.
Apple Stock Slides On Report of 6 Million Hit to iPhone Shipments Amid China Covid Chaos
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares extended declines Monday amid reports that the tech giant could see a 6 million shortfall in iPhone production from disruptions at its key China manufacturing plant. Bloomberg reported Sunday that the turmoil could lop around 6 million Phone 14 Pro and Pro Max...
Apple’s iPhone Sales Catastrophes Mount
Apple is the leader in smartphone sales in the world by a large margin. Samsung is its only major competitor. While the iPhone 14’s sales have not been on fire, they have been steady and have kept Apple’s technology advantage at the vanguard of the industry. The threat to Apple’s success is something it cannot […]
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Buffett’s investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now. You’re reading a...
tipranks.com
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?
Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
Motley Fool
Why Apple Stock Is Sinking Today
Apple could face a significant shortfall in iPhone production in China. Workers are protesting strict COVID-related restrictions and lockdowns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Foxconn protests expected to cut iPhone 14 Pro production by 6 million units
After COVID-19 lockdowns, protests at Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory in China, and a stampede of workers, a report says Apple will produce six million fewer iPhone 14 Pro models than expected. With that, the manufacturer is planning to make up for this loss in 2023. According to Bloomberg, the...
Motley Fool
Apple Falls on China Fears, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Monday
Apple shares fell on concerns about iPhone 14 production at a facility in China. Taboola shares skyrocketed after the adtech company announced a major partnership. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Apple Insider
Foxconn apologizes to rioters, Apple is on the scene
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Foxconn also said that it was in communication with the affected employees, and was doing what it could "to actively solve the concerns and reasonable demands of employees." However, at the same time, Chinese...
Apple Chart Is Starting to Rot. Here's Where Support Is Now.
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares are under pressure to start the week, down about 2.5% at last check. The loss is outpacing the declines in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, as investors sell the largest company in the U.S. The selling pressure can be pegged to several...
Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory
BEIJING — (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones apologized Thursday for a pay dispute that triggered employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production. Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory...
Down 17%, Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?
The tech colossus might be the defensive investment you're searching for.
Reuters
Nasdaq ends down as investors eye Black Friday sales, China infections
Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday with pressure from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a subdued holiday-shortened trading session for Wall Street, as investors watched Black Friday sales and COVID-19 cases in China.
tipranks.com
Apple is Down as China’s Unrest Could Lead to Fewer iPhone Production
On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could experience a shortfall of around 6 million iPhone Pro units this year due to the unrest at the Zhengzhou manufacturing hub in China. This manufacturing facility is operated by AAPL’s iPhone supplier, Foxconn. The Zhenghou Foxconn plant has been facing...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Polestar Shares (NASDAQ: PSNY) Plunged Today
Shares of EV manufacturer Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) fell more than 13% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to the ongoing unrest in China due to the country’s strict lockdown policy. Investors seem to be worried that Polestar’s production and supply chains may be disrupted as...
