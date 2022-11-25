ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Thousands of Foxconn workers leave after bonus payouts, iPhone 14 production to take a hit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. A report suggests around 20,000 of the 200,000 workers of the largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China, have left the plant after Foxconn decided to give a $1,400 bonus payout for new hires who would leave the job.
24/7 Wall St.

Apple’s iPhone Sales Catastrophes Mount

Apple is the leader in smartphone sales in the world by a large margin. Samsung is its only major competitor. While the iPhone 14’s sales have not been on fire, they have been steady and have kept Apple’s technology advantage at the vanguard of the industry. The threat to Apple’s success is something it cannot […]
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own

Buffett’s investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now. You’re reading a...
tipranks.com

Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?

Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
ARIZONA STATE
Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Is Sinking Today

Apple could face a significant shortfall in iPhone production in China. Workers are protesting strict COVID-related restrictions and lockdowns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Apple Falls on China Fears, but This Nasdaq Stock Is Soaring Monday

Apple shares fell on concerns about iPhone 14 production at a facility in China. Taboola shares skyrocketed after the adtech company announced a major partnership. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Apple Insider

Foxconn apologizes to rioters, Apple is on the scene

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Foxconn also said that it was in communication with the affected employees, and was doing what it could "to actively solve the concerns and reasonable demands of employees." However, at the same time, Chinese...
TheStreet

Apple Chart Is Starting to Rot. Here's Where Support Is Now.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report shares are under pressure to start the week, down about 2.5% at last check. The loss is outpacing the declines in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, as investors sell the largest company in the U.S. The selling pressure can be pegged to several...
WSOC Charlotte

Foxconn apologizes for pay dispute at China factory

BEIJING — (AP) — The company that assembles Apple Inc.’s iPhones apologized Thursday for a pay dispute that triggered employee protests at a factory where anti-virus controls have slowed production. Employees complained Foxconn Technology Group changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tipranks.com

Apple is Down as China’s Unrest Could Lead to Fewer iPhone Production

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could experience a shortfall of around 6 million iPhone Pro units this year due to the unrest at the Zhengzhou manufacturing hub in China. This manufacturing facility is operated by AAPL’s iPhone supplier, Foxconn. The Zhenghou Foxconn plant has been facing...
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Polestar Shares (NASDAQ: PSNY) Plunged Today

Shares of EV manufacturer Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) fell more than 13% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to the ongoing unrest in China due to the country’s strict lockdown policy. Investors seem to be worried that Polestar’s production and supply chains may be disrupted as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy