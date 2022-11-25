Read full article on original website
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting Notebook 11-28
USC target OT Keyshawn Blackstock of Covington, GA and Coffeyville JC, KS named a top twelve over the weekend. USC is in that group along with Oklahoma, TCU, Illinois, Florida State, Michigan State, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Oregon, Penn State and Houston. Blackstock made an unofficial visit to Florida State over the weekend. He has taken official visits to USC and Illinois, and he has one scheduled for Penn State December 9th. He plans to sign in December and enroll in January.
WYFF4.com
Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer has 'special addition' with him when dropping his kids off at school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecocks head football coach Shane Beamer isn't letting the Palmetto Bowl trophy get too far away from him. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
WATCH: South Carolina Celebrates Win With Fans
The garnet and black faithful were home to cheer on South Carolina after their historic win over Clemson.
4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss
The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
sportstalksc.com
Listen to Dawn Staley following Sunday’s win over Hampton (AUDIO)
The top-ranked USC women’s basketball team had an easy Sunday afternoon with an 85-38 win over Hampton at the Colonial Life Arena. Bree Hall and Ashlyn Watkins led the Gamecocks with 14 points each. The bigger news was the first half right foot injury to star center Aliyah Boston. She sat out the second half with a boot on the foot.
wpde.com
SLED investigating student death at Coastal Carolina residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating a student death at Coastal Carolina University after police responded to campus, according to a release. The university issued an alert Sunday night saying there was police activity at Magnolia Hall and asked students to avoid...
Darlington County deputies search for missing woman
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are searching for a missing woman. Jennifer Gainey, 43, was last seen in the area of Patrick Highway in Hartsville, according to the sheriff’s office. Gainey was reported missing by family members. Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews fight 3-acre fire in Loris area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews fought an approximately three-acre fire in the Loris area on Monday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. As of 12:55 p.m. Monday, the fire had been contained after growing to about three acres, HCFR said. One structure sustained minor damages and three other structures are being protected. HCFR was […]
WYFF4.com
Mother found dead in South Carolina has been dead for some time, daughter still missing, report says
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A police report from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is revealing new detailsin the case of a woman found dead in her home and her 5-year-old daughter missing. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that at about noon on Thanksgiving, deputies were called...
myhorrynews.com
Conway deli now serving up fresh sandwiches
When you eat at Don’s Deli in Conway you won’t be hungry when you leave. Plus, you’ll get your money’s worth and then some. That’s the word from Don Jackson, owner along with his son Jason Jackson, of the upscale deli at 1610 Church St.
wpde.com
Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
Man, 19, jailed on burglary charge after alleged incident at Carolina Forest home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have charged a 19-year-old Myrtle Beach man with first-degree burglary after he and at least one her person allegedly tried to break into multiple vehicles and a home in the Waterford Plantation area of Carolina Forest. Police arrested Christian Gantt on Friday after releasing surveillance images two […]
counton2.com
Crash involving dump truck impacting traffic in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash involving a dump truck is impacting traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road around 8 a.m. Monday. One westbound lane of Highmarket Street is blocked.
Crash involving dump truck blocks traffic on Highmarket Street in Georgetown
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County. Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Investigators say...
Coastal Carolina student appears to have died of natural causes at Magnolia Hall, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death of a student in a Coastal Carolina University residence hall on Sunday appears to have been the result of natural causes, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Authorities, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, began investigating after the student, died at Magnolia Hall. “It is with […]
