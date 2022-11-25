ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting Notebook 11-28

USC target OT Keyshawn Blackstock of Covington, GA and Coffeyville JC, KS named a top twelve over the weekend. USC is in that group along with Oklahoma, TCU, Illinois, Florida State, Michigan State, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Oregon, Penn State and Houston. Blackstock made an unofficial visit to Florida State over the weekend. He has taken official visits to USC and Illinois, and he has one scheduled for Penn State December 9th. He plans to sign in December and enroll in January.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Gamecock fans celebrate win in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The South Carolina Gamecocks took down the Clemson Tigers 31-30, winning the Palmetto Bowl and breaking the 7-game losing streak on Saturday. It wouldn’t be a Palmetto Bowl game without the bars and streets packed with Tiger and Gamecock fans. South Carolina has been the talk of college football since beating the […]
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

4 Clemson football people most to blame for South Carolina loss

The Clemson Tigers saw their 40-game home winning streak snapped after being upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30, in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was only Clemson football’s second loss this year, but it practically dashed any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are the four people most to blame for the Clemson Tigers’ loss to South Carolina in Week 13.
CLEMSON, SC
sportstalksc.com

Listen to Dawn Staley following Sunday’s win over Hampton (AUDIO)

The top-ranked USC women’s basketball team had an easy Sunday afternoon with an 85-38 win over Hampton at the Colonial Life Arena. Bree Hall and Ashlyn Watkins led the Gamecocks with 14 points each. The bigger news was the first half right foot injury to star center Aliyah Boston. She sat out the second half with a boot on the foot.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

SLED investigating student death at Coastal Carolina residence hall

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is now investigating a student death at Coastal Carolina University after police responded to campus, according to a release. The university issued an alert Sunday night saying there was police activity at Magnolia Hall and asked students to avoid...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies search for missing woman

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are searching for a missing woman. Jennifer Gainey, 43, was last seen in the area of Patrick Highway in Hartsville, according to the sheriff’s office. Gainey was reported missing by family members. Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Crews fight 3-acre fire in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews fought an approximately three-acre fire in the Loris area on Monday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. As of 12:55 p.m. Monday, the fire had been contained after growing to about three acres, HCFR said. One structure sustained minor damages and three other structures are being protected. HCFR was […]
LORIS, SC
myhorrynews.com

Conway deli now serving up fresh sandwiches

When you eat at Don’s Deli in Conway you won’t be hungry when you leave. Plus, you’ll get your money’s worth and then some. That’s the word from Don Jackson, owner along with his son Jason Jackson, of the upscale deli at 1610 Church St.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
FLORENCE, SC
WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
ELGIN, SC
counton2.com

Crash involving dump truck impacting traffic in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash involving a dump truck is impacting traffic in Georgetown Monday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street at West Virginia Road around 8 a.m. Monday. One westbound lane of Highmarket Street is blocked.
GEORGETOWN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Search underway for missing woman in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities are searching for a missing woman in Orangeburg County. Alanah Jenay Holmes was last seen on November 11 on 1504 Wingate Street wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black leather jacket, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Investigators say...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WBTW News13

Coastal Carolina student appears to have died of natural causes at Magnolia Hall, Horry County Coroner’s Office says

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death of a student in a Coastal Carolina University residence hall on Sunday appears to have been the result of natural causes, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Authorities, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, began investigating after the student, died at Magnolia Hall. “It is with […]
CONWAY, SC

