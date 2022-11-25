Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
The 100+ Best Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Now
The spotlight on holiday shopping is now shining brightly on the internet as Cyber Monday is nearly here. And although we're still a few hours from the formal arrival, you don't need to wait.
Albany Herald
Get A Samsung Frame TV Practically Free With This Trade-In Deal
If you’re after an aesthetically pleasing TV, there’s really no need to look further than Samsung’s The Frame. When paired with a bezel frame (basically, a frame for your Frame) and Art Mode is engaged, you might mistake it for an actual piece of art.
Albany Herald
Chuck Taylors Are 60% Off for Cyber Monday
Chuck Taylor's have gone in and out of favor among sneaker lovers and celebs over the years. Last week, Gigi Hadid officially declared Chucks "in" for 2022-23 when she walked through Brooklyn in a pair. The basic black and white combo paired perfectly with her so-outer-borough look — an oversized leather jacket, a black blouse and dark denim.
Comments / 0