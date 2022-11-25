ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Auburn

By Clint Lamb
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reYSV_0jNQVrOz00
Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC) is back at home this weekend for its final game of the regular season. Like every other year, it’s the Auburn Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) being welcomed into Bryant-Denny Stadium for the annual Iron Bowl to wrap up the month of November.

Auburn is currently riding a two-game winning streak after losing six of its previous seven. They’re playing hard for interim coach Cadillac Williams, but will that be enough to get a win on Saturday? The Crimson Tide are currently 22.5-point favorites over the Tigers, according to VegasInsider.

Not a member of BamaInsider? Join today and get one year of premium access for just $10!

In order to get you ready for kickoff, we’ve collected all the pertinent information you’ll need for Saturday’s game, including TV info, how to listen, betting odds and a brief history of the series. Obviously, Alabama won’t have a game next weekend, but we’ll find out soon after who it’ll be playing in a bowl game.

When, Where

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET)

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

How to Watch, Listen

Broadcast: CBS

Crew: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline)

Live Streaming: CBS Sports App + fuboTV

Radio: Compass Media Radio

Radio Crew: T.J. Rives, Tiki Barner

Local Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Local Radio Crew: Chris Stewart (play-by-play), John Parker Wilson (analyst)

How Else to Listen: List of all Alabama radio affiliates

ESPN College GameDay: 8 a.m. CT

Betting Information

Betting Line (VegasInsider): Alabama -22.5

Over/Under: 49.5

Series History

Series Record: 48-37-1 (Alabama leads)

Last Meeting: 2021 (Alabama won 24-22)

Win Streak: 2 games (Alabama – 2020-21)

Other Alabama articles

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Alabama Doesn’t Make Basketball Poll Progress

No one could blame Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats for wondering why they play the games. North Carolina went into the Phil Knight Invitational as the nation’s top-ranked team. Alabama went in as ranked 16th or 18th, depending on the polls. Bama lost one of three games in Portland,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
collegeandmagnolia.com

DO NOT HIRE HUGH FREEZE

I don’t even know where to start with this, and I’m only writing this piece because other members of College and Magnolia would be unable to turn the caps lock key off and restrain from this being obscenely profane. However, the underlying message is the same. John Cohen,...
AUBURN, AL
Outsider.com

Alabama Teen Bags ‘Monster’ Red Stag Deer, Earns Epic Hunting Story

An Alabama teen earned a prolific hunting tale after bagging an impressive red stag deer earlier this month. The reasons this hunt is so unique are manifold. The red stag deer is not even a native to North America. It’s curious how it made its way to Randolph County, Alabama. Many experienced hunters spent months looking for this rare creature. However, it was Coye Potts- a teenager who had never killed a deer in his nearly 50 previous hunts- that finally brought it down.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Chef opens Auburn restaurant in honor of mother

It was never going to be easy opening a new upscale restaurant in a town already saturated with them. Yet Vintage 2298 owner and chef Randall Baldwin has defied the odds all the same. Vintage 2298, the newest addition to the Auburn food scene, is an ode to Baldwin’s mom,...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn. On November 26, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Auburn first responders responded to a single-vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on East Samford Avenue at Oak Street. Officials say 36-year-old Stacey Schultz...
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama man killed in Thanksgiving car crash

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A fatal car accident in Loachapoka claimed the life of one, according to the Lee County Coroner’s Office. The major crash happened in the evening hours of Thursday, Nov. 24 at Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188. The Lee County Coroner’s Office says the crash left a 53-year-old man dead. […]
LOACHAPOKA, AL
wbrc.com

Gus Pappas, owner of Norton’s Florist, passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Longtime Birmingham-area businessman and florist Gus Pappas has died. Pappas’s family confirmed the news on November 25. Pappas owned several businesses before buying Norton’s Florist in 2001. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
BESSEMER, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
77K+
Followers
87K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy