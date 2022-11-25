How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Auburn

Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 7 Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC) is back at home this weekend for its final game of the regular season. Like every other year, it’s the Auburn Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) being welcomed into Bryant-Denny Stadium for the annual Iron Bowl to wrap up the month of November.

Auburn is currently riding a two-game winning streak after losing six of its previous seven. They’re playing hard for interim coach Cadillac Williams, but will that be enough to get a win on Saturday? The Crimson Tide are currently 22.5-point favorites over the Tigers, according to VegasInsider.

Not a member of BamaInsider? Join today and get one year of premium access for just $10!

In order to get you ready for kickoff, we’ve collected all the pertinent information you’ll need for Saturday’s game, including TV info, how to listen, betting odds and a brief history of the series. Obviously, Alabama won’t have a game next weekend, but we’ll find out soon after who it’ll be playing in a bowl game.

When, Where

When: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET)

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

How to Watch, Listen

Broadcast: CBS

Crew: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline)

Live Streaming: CBS Sports App + fuboTV

Radio: Compass Media Radio

Radio Crew: T.J. Rives, Tiki Barner

Local Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Local Radio Crew: Chris Stewart (play-by-play), John Parker Wilson (analyst)

How Else to Listen: List of all Alabama radio affiliates

ESPN College GameDay: 8 a.m. CT

Betting Information

Betting Line (VegasInsider): Alabama -22.5

Over/Under: 49.5

Series History

Series Record: 48-37-1 (Alabama leads)

Last Meeting: 2021 (Alabama won 24-22)

Win Streak: 2 games (Alabama – 2020-21)

Other Alabama articles