Call in the goon squad and physically throw them off the plane and out of the airport and place their names on a permanent no fly zone also trespass them from all airports nation wide they'll learn a few manners maybe
this is why I fly delta I know all have their issues but I haven't had one yet with them. I know people want a deal when flying it can be expensive but I'd rather pay extra than deal with issues like this. just get off and cooperate there's always another flight coming up.
“If we get off, y’all getting off with us too.” ----> It us at this moment that these 2 people should 1. be the new names on the "No Fly" list. 2. Be responsible for every single person's cost incurred by them making them de-plane! New tickets, missed connections, overnight stays, meals etc.
Comments / 54