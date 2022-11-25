Read full article on original website
Blackhawks Should Target 4 Bruins Players in Kane Trade
Last Saturday (Nov. 19), Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that Chicago Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane “makes a lot of sense” for the Boston Bruins. Ultimately, it would be understandable if Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney made a push for Kane, as Boston is aiming to win one last Stanley Cup for veterans Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Adding Kane to their top six could be exactly what cements them as the legitimate favorite for the Stanley Cup, as they would be acquiring another superstar to their already-excellent group.
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Best Trades Ever
When it comes to making trades, every team in professional sports has had both successes and failures, and the Buffalo Sabres are no different. In the team’s ongoing, 53-year history, some transactions have not aged well, while some have proved very beneficial. In the past we’ve looked at some...
The Hockey Writers
5 Observations From Bruins’ First Quarter of 2022-23 Season
When the Boston Bruins began the 2022-23 season at Capital One Arena against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12, there were questions surrounding what the season might look like. There were limited moves made in the offseason by general manager (GM) Don Sweeney because they were a cap team and the veteran core was brought back for one more run at a Stanley Cup championship.
Yardbarker
Bruins 2021 Free Agent Group Having a Bounce-Back Season
Entering the summer of 2021, the Boston Bruins had some cap space, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney went shopping for free agents. He signed three veteran forwards, one defenseman, and a goaltender, while also re-signing a defenseman and forward that he had acquired at the trade deadline that April. It’s safe to say that the results following the 2021-22 season were mixed on those players.
1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason
The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
FOX Sports
Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers
NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway...
The Hockey Writers
One for the Ages: Sergei Makarov’s 1989-90 Season
Sergei Makarov won the Calder Trophy in 1989 as a member of the Calgary Flames. In his first season in the NHL, he scored 86 points in 80 games thanks to 24 goals and 62 assists. At the time, the league didn’t have an age limit for eligibility regarding the award, which he won at 31 years old. The league reacted by altering the rules, stating that only players under 26 could win it.
Yardbarker
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injury Bug Returns, Signature Wins & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was another positive week for the Boston Bruins. They won two out...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: 9 Losses, Horvat, Hayes & Tortorella
A new coach stands behind the bench for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022-23, but not much else has changed. One season after an injury-plagued team painfully limped its way through losing streaks of 10 and 13 in 2021-22, they’ve lost nine in a row for the first signs of trouble during the John Tortorella era. A 4-1 blowout loss against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday was the ugliest effort to date for a shorthanded lineup.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Should Pursue Sharks’ Meier in a Trade
We’re only about two months into the 2022-23 NHL season, but the trade chatter is always high around the Toronto Maple Leafs. It doesn’t help that the team was extra mediocre coming out of the gate, so fans are already running mock trade proposals whether that’s up front or on defense. This season, you could make the argument that they need an upgrade on both fronts. The need for some secondary scoring has presented itself early on, but there’s also a need for a type of defenseman who brings the same toolbox that Jake Muzzin does.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets and Blues Have Opportunity for Perfect Trade
The Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues are teams who are in very different positions to start the season. The Blue Jackets are one of the front runners for the Connor Bedard sweepstakes while the Blues look to battle for a playoff spot later into the season. One thing they do have in common though is each team has a player who has underperformed or fallen out of favor and could benefit from a change of scenery. Emil Bemstrom was recently sent down by the Blue Jackets and Logan Brown hasn’t been able to become a regular in the Blues’ lineup but is also currently injured.
Yardbarker
Coyotes’ Keller On Pace For Record-Breaking Season
It’s no secret that the Arizona Coyotes have themselves a bonafide star in forward Clayton Keller. In 19 games this season, he’s recorded 20 points on seven goals and 13 assists. Coming off a six-game point streak, he is seemingly involved in every Coyotes goal in some way or fashion. After a record season just a year ago in which he recorded 63 points on 28 goals and 35 assists in 67 games before missing the rest of the season with a lower-body injury, Keller has not shown signs of slowing down just yet.
Crunch topped by Bruins in overtime
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch rallied back to earn a point, but fell in overtime to the Providence Bruins 6-5 Saturday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch went 0-1-1-0 in the weekend series against the Bruins and move to 7-7-2-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Won’t Get Back to West Final Without More Depth Scoring
If there was ever an example of how important depth scoring is to the Edmonton Oilers and the degree to which it has been lacking in the first quarter of the 2022-23 NHL season, it was made grossly apparent in their 4-3 comeback win against the New York Rangers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Entering the third period down 3-0, they stunned the Rangers with four unanswered goals as the Oilers won in regulation after trailing by three goals during the third period for the first time since Jan. 25, 1990.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers Need to End the Staal Brothers Experiment
The Florida Panthers are off to a shaky start to their season. After Thanksgiving, they currently sit at 10-8-3 with 20 points, two points outside the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers. One of the biggest issues that has been killing the team as of late has been poor defense.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-1 Win vs. The Capitals
The New Jersey Devils had their 13-game win streak snapped earlier this week. What have they done since then? Win their next two games, and their latest came in impressive fashion. No, they weren’t their usual dominant selves, but stellar performances from Vitek Vanecek and Jack Hughes powered the Devils to a 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals. Here are four takeaways ahead of the first Hudson River Showdown tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Murray & Samsonov Tandem Exceeding Expectations
At the start of the season, it seemed that the only thing worse than the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defence was their goaltending. Now we are at the quarter mark of the season, and the tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov has been nothing short of impressive. Although they have battled some injuries, they have also stood on their heads when the team needed it most. With that said, we also need to give some love to third-string goaltender Erik Källgren who also played above expectations when he was called upon for the stretch games when both Murray and Samsonov were injured.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Edmonton Oilers
Welcome to episode two of Maple Leafs’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After an opening act along the sunny coast of California to examine trade targets on the Anaheim Ducks, we make our way to western Canada and zone in on the Edmonton Oilers. Maple Leafs (GM) general manager Kyle Dubas...
Yardbarker
Surging Maple Leafs Have Deep Pool of Prospects To Help Deal With Injuries
The Toronto Maple Leafs are riding high of late, putting together a 9-1-3 record in November, and rising to second place in the Atlantic Division. It’s impressive they’ve done as well as they have, given that their defense corps has been decimated by injuries: D-men Morgan Rielly, T.J. Brodie, Jake Muzzin and Jordie Benn all are sidelined at the moment, and Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has had no choice but to play a quartet of youngsters – 24-year-olds Victor Mete and Mac Hollowell, 23-year-old Timothy Liljegren, and 22-year-old Rasmus Sandin – in the past few games.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Have All the Tools to Still Make a Playoff Run
When it comes to the Ottawa Senators 2022-23 season, it seems as though everything has gone wrong. Twenty games in they are tied for last in the Eastern Conference and 30th in the NHL-wide standings. Injuries have mounted to a level that they cannot sustain, and their big-ticket offseason acquisitions have been hit-or-miss.
