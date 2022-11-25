“Those are the type of games that we relish. Guys are out and we believe in each other. Guys had opportunities to play more minutes and some guys that don't play a ton had an opportunity to play. We went into practice and shootaround with the mindset that we were coming in and trying to take away some things that they do well, which is points in the paint. So, I’m proud of our guys, proud of the effort and just a big time win on our home floor.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO