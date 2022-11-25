Read full article on original website
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 7
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. After missing five games over two weeks with a strained left adductor, LeBron James returned to the court on Friday night and helped the Lakers secure their first road win of the season with a 105-94 victory in San Antonio.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Pacers 11-28-22
After a two game sweep in San Antonio against the Spurs over the weekend, the Lakers (7-11) return home to face off against the Pacers (11-8) on Monday night. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know in advance...
NBA
Two Pelicans questionable, one doubtful, four out for Monday game vs. Thunder
New Orleans’ official injury report expanded to a total of seven players Sunday afternoon, partly a result of ailments sustained during Friday’s defeat at Memphis. Naji Marshall (non-Covid illness) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable, while Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful. Starting guard CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out for a second straight game. Remaining listed as out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)
The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Nov. 28
WAS Kyle Kuzma (back) – QUESTIONABLE. Kuzma missed his first game of the season Sunday. If he sits again, Will Barton ($4,300) will take on a larger role. Capela could return to action but is still listed as questionable. Onyeka Okongwu ($4,400) would start in Capela’s place if he sits.
NBA
Antonio Daniels talks Pelicans' depth, Thunder game | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Antonio Daniels of Bally Sports (5:30). They talk about the Spurs tribute to AD on Wednesday in San Antonio, Pelicans injuries and the importance of team depth, the Thunder and SGA’s hot start to the season, and how the West looks as things stand now.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons
After running off four straight at home last week, the Wine & Gold stumbled to start their three-game mini-trip in Milwaukee on Friday night, but hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Motown on Sunday. The Cavs were cruising in the opening stanza on Friday...
NBA
Recap: Porzingis drops career-high 41 points in Wizards' dominant 142-127 win over Wolves
The Wizards entered Capital One Arena Monday evening riding the wave of a three-game losing skid. Right as the game tipped off, it was clear they were ready to right the ship. Kristaps Porzingis got hot from deep and scored a career-high 41 points leading the Wizards to an authoritative 142-127 victory.
NBA
Recap: Thunder at Pelicans
The Thunder addressed some recent opportunities for growth in New Orleans by getting off to a better start and making in-game adjustments on the glass and with its interior defense. The Thunder also sustained it’s downhill, ball movement style of play deep into the game, giving the team a chance in the final moments to squeak out what would have been another double-digit comeback.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Clippers
The longest Indiana Pacers away stretch in 36 years will begin on Sunday in the City of Angels. Indiana (11-7) will kick off a seven-game road trip at Crypto.com Arena tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers (11-9). The last time the Blue & Gold played so many straight road games...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 105, Thunder 101
Pelicans (12-8), Thunder (8-13) New Orleans was playing Monday without several key contributors – including a pair of starters – but then again, the vast majority of NBA teams can say that on a regular basis early in the 2022-23 season. Clubs still must find a way to win games anyway. Behind a Pelicans starting lineup that featured the combination of second-year pros Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy for the first time, the hosts turned back pesky Oklahoma City in the final minute of a Western Conference matchup. “We’ve got a really deep team,” Murphy said of getting the victory. “A really deep team. A lot of guys that can play basketball at a really high level. It showed that we played together, played smart and got a good team win.”
NBA
NBABet's 2 Best Bets From Saturday's Games
Four Saturday games, two Saturday bets. Today’s NBA slate doesn’t quite compare to Friday’s in terms of volume, but our NBA analysts are still looking to bet two of today’s games: Mavericks vs. Raptors and Lakers vs. Spurs. The Mavericks and Raptors have both had two days off since they last played on Wednesday, while the Lakers and Spurs are playing the second set of a back-to-back after they met on Friday night.
NBA
Saturday's NBA Props: Bet These 2 Combo Guards
There are only four games on the schedule today, including one afternoon game and three night games. With the lack of games, we’ll be leaning heavily on the Action Labs Player Prop tool to find two props to target. Let’s find the best available player props and win money this weekend!
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Postgame Quotes | 11/28/22
“Those are the type of games that we relish. Guys are out and we believe in each other. Guys had opportunities to play more minutes and some guys that don't play a ton had an opportunity to play. We went into practice and shootaround with the mindset that we were coming in and trying to take away some things that they do well, which is points in the paint. So, I’m proud of our guys, proud of the effort and just a big time win on our home floor.”
NBA
Wolves Fall To Wizards, 142-127
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday night after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg...
NBA
"Proud Of How Our Guys Stick Together" | Jazz Begin Extended Homestand Against Chicago On Monday
When it comes to life in the NBA, one of the hardest things for players to accept is when they're traded. Not only are they uprooted from the home they knew, but they're also leaving behind the relationships they've built, all for an unknown. But, there is always a silver...
NBA
Burks’ boost to second unit gives Pistons pups needed exposure to clutch minutes
For where the Pistons are today and where they want to get tomorrow, Alec Burks has emerged as a central figure. He wouldn’t be the first name to come to mind if you posed that question to … well, anyone. But because Burks has almost singlehandedly fixed what ailed the Pistons bench and because a functional second unit has allowed the Pistons to become consistently competitive, Burks – a professional scorer – has emerged as a key cog in Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey’s restoration process.
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns helped off court with right calf strain
WASHINGTON (AP) — An uneven start to the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves turned even worse when Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington. He wasn’t putting any weight on his right leg. The team now hopes the injury isn’t...
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Deandre Ayton named NBA Players of the Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 6. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP led Milwaukee to a 3-1 week with averages of 35.3...
NBA
Lakers Drop 143 Points in LeBron-Led Win Over Spurs
With their top defender scratched from the game just before tip-off, the Lakers turned their offensive firepower up to scorching, historic levels in a 143-138 barn-burning victory over San Antonio. LeBron James led the way with a season-high 39 points and 11 rebounds, as the Laker put up their highest-scoring...
