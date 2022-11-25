ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Five: Everything to know for Week 7

Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. After missing five games over two weeks with a strained left adductor, LeBron James returned to the court on Friday night and helped the Lakers secure their first road win of the season with a 105-94 victory in San Antonio.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Pacers 11-28-22

After a two game sweep in San Antonio against the Spurs over the weekend, the Lakers (7-11) return home to face off against the Pacers (11-8) on Monday night. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know in advance...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Two Pelicans questionable, one doubtful, four out for Monday game vs. Thunder

New Orleans’ official injury report expanded to a total of seven players Sunday afternoon, partly a result of ailments sustained during Friday’s defeat at Memphis. Naji Marshall (non-Covid illness) and Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) are listed as questionable, while Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful. Starting guard CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out for a second straight game. Remaining listed as out for New Orleans are Kira Lewis Jr. (G League assignment), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL/injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Jazz (11.28.2022)

The Bulls (8-11) visit Salt Lake City for the only time to take on the Utah Jazz (12-10) in the first of two this season. The Bulls and Jazz split last year’s series with each winning on its home floor. However, Utah owns a 7-3 edge over the last 10 meetings. This season’s series will conclude in Chicago on January 7th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Nov. 28

WAS Kyle Kuzma (back) – QUESTIONABLE. Kuzma missed his first game of the season Sunday. If he sits again, Will Barton ($4,300) will take on a larger role. Capela could return to action but is still listed as questionable. Onyeka Okongwu ($4,400) would start in Capela’s place if he sits.
NBA

Antonio Daniels talks Pelicans' depth, Thunder game | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Antonio Daniels of Bally Sports (5:30). They talk about the Spurs tribute to AD on Wednesday in San Antonio, Pelicans injuries and the importance of team depth, the Thunder and SGA’s hot start to the season, and how the West looks as things stand now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Pistons

After running off four straight at home last week, the Wine & Gold stumbled to start their three-game mini-trip in Milwaukee on Friday night, but hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Motown on Sunday. The Cavs were cruising in the opening stanza on Friday...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Recap: Thunder at Pelicans

The Thunder addressed some recent opportunities for growth in New Orleans by getting off to a better start and making in-game adjustments on the glass and with its interior defense. The Thunder also sustained it’s downhill, ball movement style of play deep into the game, giving the team a chance in the final moments to squeak out what would have been another double-digit comeback.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Clippers

The longest Indiana Pacers away stretch in 36 years will begin on Sunday in the City of Angels. Indiana (11-7) will kick off a seven-game road trip at Crypto.com Arena tomorrow against the Los Angeles Clippers (11-9). The last time the Blue & Gold played so many straight road games...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 105, Thunder 101

Pelicans (12-8), Thunder (8-13) New Orleans was playing Monday without several key contributors – including a pair of starters – but then again, the vast majority of NBA teams can say that on a regular basis early in the 2022-23 season. Clubs still must find a way to win games anyway. Behind a Pelicans starting lineup that featured the combination of second-year pros Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy for the first time, the hosts turned back pesky Oklahoma City in the final minute of a Western Conference matchup. “We’ve got a really deep team,” Murphy said of getting the victory. “A really deep team. A lot of guys that can play basketball at a really high level. It showed that we played together, played smart and got a good team win.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

NBABet's 2 Best Bets From Saturday's Games

Four Saturday games, two Saturday bets. Today’s NBA slate doesn’t quite compare to Friday’s in terms of volume, but our NBA analysts are still looking to bet two of today’s games: Mavericks vs. Raptors and Lakers vs. Spurs. The Mavericks and Raptors have both had two days off since they last played on Wednesday, while the Lakers and Spurs are playing the second set of a back-to-back after they met on Friday night.
NBA

Saturday's NBA Props: Bet These 2 Combo Guards

There are only four games on the schedule today, including one afternoon game and three night games. With the lack of games, we’ll be leaning heavily on the Action Labs Player Prop tool to find two props to target. Let’s find the best available player props and win money this weekend!
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Postgame Quotes | 11/28/22

“Those are the type of games that we relish. Guys are out and we believe in each other. Guys had opportunities to play more minutes and some guys that don't play a ton had an opportunity to play. We went into practice and shootaround with the mindset that we were coming in and trying to take away some things that they do well, which is points in the paint. So, I’m proud of our guys, proud of the effort and just a big time win on our home floor.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Wolves Fall To Wizards, 142-127

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday night after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Burks’ boost to second unit gives Pistons pups needed exposure to clutch minutes

For where the Pistons are today and where they want to get tomorrow, Alec Burks has emerged as a central figure. He wouldn’t be the first name to come to mind if you posed that question to … well, anyone. But because Burks has almost singlehandedly fixed what ailed the Pistons bench and because a functional second unit has allowed the Pistons to become consistently competitive, Burks – a professional scorer – has emerged as a key cog in Troy Weaver and Dwane Casey’s restoration process.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns helped off court with right calf strain

WASHINGTON (AP) — An uneven start to the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves turned even worse when Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington. He wasn’t putting any weight on his right leg. The team now hopes the injury isn’t...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Deandre Ayton named NBA Players of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 6. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks. The two-time MVP led Milwaukee to a 3-1 week with averages of 35.3...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

Lakers Drop 143 Points in LeBron-Led Win Over Spurs

With their top defender scratched from the game just before tip-off, the Lakers turned their offensive firepower up to scorching, historic levels in a 143-138 barn-burning victory over San Antonio. LeBron James led the way with a season-high 39 points and 11 rebounds, as the Laker put up their highest-scoring...
