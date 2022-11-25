Shakespeare meets post-modern pop and genderful empowerment in ‘& Juliet’ at Broadway’s Sondheim Theatre

“We are such stuff / As dreams are made on…” So says Prospero, the vengeful mage at the heart of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest. He might very well be speaking of the Tempest now raging at Round House Theatre in collaboration with Folger Theatre. In the hands of co-directors and adapters Aaron Posner and Teller (he of the stage magic duo Penn and Teller), this rendition of one of the Bard’s most enigmatic tales delivers on its promise of spectacle—and much, much more besides.

