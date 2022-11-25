ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KTLA

California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation

With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax in the nation. However, that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Politicians and Media are Trying to Foist Another Covid Winter on America

It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America. In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

California food stamp costs reach record highs

(The Center Square) – Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California

HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Report: California, ‘Story of Two Economies,’ Must Promote Growth in Underserved Regions

California must do more to promote inclusive and sustainable regional economic growth by prioritizing resources for underserved regions, a state watchdog panel has found. The report by the Little Hoover Commission, Equitable Economic Development Across California, examines how state government can promote inclusive growth in California’s less prosperous regions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
riviera-maya-news.com

Suspects wanted in California and Texas handed over from Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico — Two Mexican nationals wanted in U.S. courtrooms have been extradited to the United States. On Sunday, Pedro “R” was one of two sent out of the country to face criminal charges in a California court. According to the Attorney General of the Republic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

Gavin Newsom says he won't run for president in 2024

Less than two years until the presidential election, Gavin Newsom said he will not run for the White House in 2024. Gavin Newsom says he won’t run for president in 2024. Less than two years until the presidential election, Gavin Newsom said he will not run for the White House in 2024.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

California Grant Information Act of 1999

Chapter 5.2 of Division 1 of Title 2 of the California Government Code provides the Grant Information Act of 1999. Government Code Section 8333 names the act and requires all state agencies to implement this act in a manner that is consistent with the statewide strategy for electronic commerce as established by the Department of Information Technology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

New area code is available in these Northern California counties

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — A new area code became available for people in multiple Northern California counties on Monday.  According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), residents who live in the 209 area code region may be given the new 350 area code if they request new service or an additional phone line.  Customers with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

