Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Democrats Could Have Kept the House, But the California Party Fell Short
California Democrats are already looking back at 2022 congressional races with the dreaded woulda/coulda/shoulda even with one race too close to call. There were several House races where Democrats fell short — some close enough where a stronger ground game could have made a difference. Running field campaigns are...
Guaranteed Income Program launches in California
A $25 million grant will be provided to fund seven guaranteed income pilot projects across the state of California, according to California State Senator Dave Cortese's office.
California elections finally had national relevance. Democrats didn’t capitalize
The Democratic Party could regret its failure to better coordinate campaigns in California and spend more money on congressional races that helped determine control of the House of Representatives.
California's $11 million cannabis lab is off to a rocky start
Pot labeling fraud is allegedly rampant in California. The state thinks this new state-of-the-art lab can shut it down.
California has the highest personal income tax rate in the nation
With record-high inflation increasing the cost of daily necessities like gas and food, Americans are trying to save money wherever possible. However, there is one expense no one can avoid: taxes According to Intuit TurboTax, California, with a 13.3% top rate, is considered to have the highest personal income tax in the nation. However, that […]
California high schools need a mission overhaul
California high schools are in need of reforms that would allow students to received individualized educations rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.
californiaglobe.com
Politicians and Media are Trying to Foist Another Covid Winter on America
It appears some politicians and members of the media are trying to foist another Covid winter on America. In California the pandemic never really ended. California Gov. Gavin Newsom still clings to his autocratic emergency powers under his March 4, 2020 Covid State of Emergency order, so why not perpetrate another crisis?
SFGate
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
California food stamp costs reach record highs
(The Center Square) – Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as...
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
KSBW.com
San Benito County's newest elected supervisor is the youngest in California
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Newley elected San Benito County Supervisor Dom Zanger makes history by being one of the youngest county supervisors in the state of California. “It took some convincing in some cases it wasn’t always a big, helpful part of my campaign that I was 26, 27 years old but, in the end, it was a net positive because people were ready for something new,” Zanger said.
mendofever.com
Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, and Humboldt County Tribes Recieve State Funding to ‘Prevent and End Homelessness’
The following is a press release issued by the Office of California State Governor Gavin Newsom:. Governor Gavin Newsom today announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities. The...
Before and after: Satellite imaging shows California’s reservoir levels years apart
A lot has changed for California’s reservoirs over the last five years. In April 2017, then-Governor Jerry Brown issued an executive order that declared California’s drought state of emergency over in most counties (Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne counties were initially excluded). The emergency order had been in place since 2014 following several years of […]
Report: California, ‘Story of Two Economies,’ Must Promote Growth in Underserved Regions
California must do more to promote inclusive and sustainable regional economic growth by prioritizing resources for underserved regions, a state watchdog panel has found. The report by the Little Hoover Commission, Equitable Economic Development Across California, examines how state government can promote inclusive growth in California’s less prosperous regions.
Northern California just got a new area code as Central Valley adds 350
Northern California residents, say hello to the 350 area code.
riviera-maya-news.com
Suspects wanted in California and Texas handed over from Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico — Two Mexican nationals wanted in U.S. courtrooms have been extradited to the United States. On Sunday, Pedro “R” was one of two sent out of the country to face criminal charges in a California court. According to the Attorney General of the Republic...
Bureau of Reclamation Warns California to Prepare for 4th Year of Drought
Federal water managers on Monday urged numerous California cities and industrial users to prepare for a fourth dry year, warning of possible “conservation actions” as drought conditions continue despite early rains. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said water storage is near historic lows in the reservoirs it operates...
Fox40
Gavin Newsom says he won't run for president in 2024
Less than two years until the presidential election, Gavin Newsom said he will not run for the White House in 2024. Gavin Newsom says he won’t run for president in 2024. Less than two years until the presidential election, Gavin Newsom said he will not run for the White House in 2024.
californiaglobe.com
California Grant Information Act of 1999
Chapter 5.2 of Division 1 of Title 2 of the California Government Code provides the Grant Information Act of 1999. Government Code Section 8333 names the act and requires all state agencies to implement this act in a manner that is consistent with the statewide strategy for electronic commerce as established by the Department of Information Technology.
New area code is available in these Northern California counties
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — A new area code became available for people in multiple Northern California counties on Monday. According to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), residents who live in the 209 area code region may be given the new 350 area code if they request new service or an additional phone line. Customers with […]
Comments / 2