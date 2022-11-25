From 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa and Mrs. Clause will be available for pictures at the library, 110 E. Sixth Ave. A continental breakfast will be served. Keep little hands busy with themed craft stations and games, and enjoy live holiday music. Every child will receive a free book to take home, thanks to the generous support of the Emporia Arts Council and the David Traylor Zoo.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO