Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Joe Gene Klingensmith
Joe Gene Klingensmith, 75, of Emporia, Kansas passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Topeka VA Hospital from complications from Parkinsons and Covid. Gene was born August 15, 1947 in Newton, Kansas the son of Alvin H. and Frances (Doty) Klingensmith. He grew up in Humboldt, Kansas. Gene proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He worked over 30 years for BNSF Railroad.
Emporia gazette.com
Thanksgiving leaves in park
A potentially slick morning should lead to a sunny Monday across the Emporia area. But don't…
Emporia gazette.com
Envelopes prepared for Match Day announcement
Writing checks after a holiday weekend may not seem like the happiest thing to do. But at the Emporia Community Foundation, the attitude Monday was different. “We are working on getting the checks ready to go and the envelopes for the organizations,” ECF Financial Officer Loni Heinen said Monday.
Emporia gazette.com
Local veteran enjoys trip of a lifetime
Madison veteran Randy Rice recently experienced an unforgettable trip during the 20th annual Honor Flight sponsored by SCC (Southern Coffey County). And not only was it a trip of a lifetime for Randy but was even more special because he got to experience it with his grandson, Reeston Cox. Reeston...
Emporia gazette.com
Elevator malfunction reported at local hotel
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a reported elevator entrapment at a local hotel. A little before 9 p.m. Monday, Lyon County Emergency Communications Center dispatchers paged out for an entrapment at the Best Western, 2836 W. 18th Ave. According to scanner traffic, an elevator was stuck between the first and second floors with three people trapped inside.
Emporia gazette.com
Tuesday rain and snow? Chances are, no
A potentially slick morning should lead to a sunny Monday across the Emporia area. But don’t get overconfident. The National Weather Service issued a freezing fog advisory during the morning hours for Chase and Greenwood Counties. Below-freezing temperatures with fog can make roads slick and reduce visibility.
Emporia gazette.com
Golf a family legacy for Emporia’s Eckerts
The Emporia High School girls golf team capped off the best season in program history with a second-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament last month. The Lady Spartans also won the Centennial League as a team for the first time ever. This was a season that nobody involved...
Emporia gazette.com
Humanely housed: Director, vet talk progress at Emporia Animal Shelter
A little more than a year after adopting changes to housing and intake procedures at the Emporia Animal Shelter, Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille is celebrating a renewed partnership with the Kansas State University Shelter Medicine Program. And she’s pushing back against claims that the shelter...
Emporia gazette.com
Married educators share life teaching, raising children in Emporia Public Schools
Educators have had lasting impacts on everyone’s lives. Whether it be an elementary school teacher who spurred a lifelong love of science, reading or math; a college professor who helped you land your dream job or a guardian who took the time to ensure you never fell behind, teachers have incredible reach in the lives of students.
Emporia gazette.com
INSIGHT KANSAS: Will conservatives control the State Board of Education?
Can the three newly elected Kansas State Board of Education members move the agenda to the far right? We’ll soon find out. While the much-hyped red wave didn’t materialize at the national level, Republicans took all five open seats in the Nov. 8 state board elections, gaining a seven to three advantage over Democrats.
Emporia gazette.com
44th annual Christmas parade set for Tuesday
The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner. The 44th annual Community Christmas Parade is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, in downtown Emporia. The evening begins with a Christmas dedication at 6:10 p.m. in front of the Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St. The parade starts at 7 p.m. at Fourth Avenue and Commercial Street, traveling north to 12th Avenue.
Emporia gazette.com
Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized
One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
Emporia gazette.com
Rehab center residents get adopted for December
Adoption season has arrived at the Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center. “We have quite a few residents that don’t have family around,” staff member Brittany Payne said.
Emporia gazette.com
Breakfast with Santa returns next week
From 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa and Mrs. Clause will be available for pictures at the library, 110 E. Sixth Ave. A continental breakfast will be served. Keep little hands busy with themed craft stations and games, and enjoy live holiday music. Every child will receive a free book to take home, thanks to the generous support of the Emporia Arts Council and the David Traylor Zoo.
Comments / 0