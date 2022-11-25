Minneapolis house fire displaces four adults

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Nov. 25, 2022 01:16

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four people were displaced on Thursday night after a house fire in north Minneapolis.

Fire officials say crews responded to the home shortly after 7 p.m. They found smoke showing from the basement of a 1 1/2 story home.

Everyone who lived in the home had evacuated, but the house was deemed uninhabitable. Red Cross was called for temporary shelter for the four adults who lived in the home.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is under investigation.