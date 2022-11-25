Read full article on original website
How tech layoffs could impact the housing market
(The Hill) – A series of layoffs at America’s major technology companies could put pressure on local housing markets amid a broader nationwide cooling. These layoffs, brought on in part by a series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and a decline in revenues, could cause forced sales, damage buyer confidence and lead […]
IN CONVERSATION WITH MARK HEHIR, GENERAL MANAGER AT JUMEIRAH ZABEEL SARAY
Mark Hehir is the newly appointed GM at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Originally from Australia, Mark has extensive experience in hospitality, working in the United Kingdom and throughout Asia. At the tender age of 15, he found his passion as a chef, and by 19 years old, he became a qualified chef. With high aspirations, he landed opportunities at some of the best hotels in the world, earning senior executive roles that would lead him to his new position at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Seymone Moodley, Editor In Chief of Hotel & Catering News Middle East, spent the day with Mark and talked about his vision for one of the most well-respected and loved hotel groups in the region.
‘Fauda’ Creators Lior Raz & Avi Issacharoff On Upcoming Netflix, Showtime Projects; Developing International Content & Working With India – IFFI Goa
Fauda creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff are attending the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for the world premiere of the fourth season of the show. Since the first season started streaming on Netflix, the Israeli political thriller has built up a huge following in India, and also has a Hindi-language remake, produced by Applause Entertainment for local streamer SonyLiv. “When Netflix first bought the show, we started to notice on social media that we were getting so many followers in India,” says Raz, speaking to Deadline on the sidelines of the festival. “We didn’t know what was...
MARRIOTT RESORT PALM JUMEIRAH IS SET TO BRING NEW DINING CONCEPTS AND VIBRANT HOTSPOTS TO ITS BEACHSIDE ADDRESS
Slated to open this December, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai is set to bring an eclectic mix of new-to-the-region global dining brands, born-in-the-UAE concepts and signature offerings to its idyllic beachside location on the Palm Jumeriah. 10 distinct concepts have been thoughtfully selected to offer original flavours, new culinary experiences and endless family options to the UAE’s restaurant landscape, making the resort a highly anticipated dining destination for residents and global travellers alike on the famed West Palm Beach.
ANATOLIAN DREAMS AWAKEN AT THE NEW RÜYA DUBAI
Mayfair’s popular Anatolian cuisine, Rüya London, is coming to the shores of Palm Jumeirah this December with a new location at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. The London outpost, that translates to ‘dream’ in Turkish, is a true embodiment of its name with an enchanting, warmly lit atmosphere and enticing culinary offering, where traditional Anatolian cuisine is laced with modern nuances. Guests can expect to embark on a flavourful expedition through the bountiful terrains of Western Asia’s Anatolian region, from the shores of the Mediterranean to the banks of the Black Sea.
Why this should be business leaders’ ‘finest hour’
A Ukrainian family flees Russian-occupied territory. With unrest on the rise across the world, surveys show most people are looking to business for leadership. I am an eternal optimist, but over the last couple of years, I’ve had to accept this and say it out loud: The world we live in is not working. We have a health crisis, an economic crisis, stubborn societal issues, racial inequity, an environmental time bomb, and geopolitical tensions. Every day seems to bring a new crisis, a new concern.
CELEBRATE UAE NATIONAL DAY AT EMIRATI-OWNED MONNO RISTORANTE
In celebration of the UAE’s 51st National Day on December 2, proudly Emirati-owned restaurant Monno will be serving up a limited-edition UAE flag pizza prepared in true Neapolitan style. Shaped by hand and made using only the finest Italian ingredients, the UAE flag pizza is created using made in-house...
IFFI: International Cinema Looks to Nature in Environmental Crisis Anthology ‘Interactions’
Noted filmmakers from around the globe have contributed short films to anthology project “Interactions,” which is showcased at the ongoing International Film Festival of India, Goa. The project, an Art For The World Production, was set up with the aim of 12 international filmmakers creating connections between humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, environment and water risks. This resulted in original short films questioning biodiversity, conservation of nature, deforestation, ecosystem, environment, health, marine life, species extinction, water and more. The participating filmmakers were selected from all over the world, including Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the U.S.,...
