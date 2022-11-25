Julian “Butch” Miller, 73, of Hayes, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022 surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home. Mr. Miller was born in Jennings and raised in Grand Chenier. He honorably and faithfully served in the United States Army in the 173rd Airborne Brigade as a paratrooper in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969, where he earned a Bronze Star for his service. He remained in the Army reserve until 1973 and was a truck driver and mechanic for most of his working career. Mr. Miller whole heartly enjoyed hunting, fishing and raising his four daughters teaching them things that guys can do! He will be most remembered for his love of his daughters, his unique way of making each feel special, instilling in them the ability to be strong, independent women and for always being there. He was of the Catholic Faith.

HAYES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO