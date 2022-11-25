Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Clomaline P. “Cloma” Broussard
Clomaline P. “Cloma” Broussard, 90 years old, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her family by her side. She was born on Nov. 6, 1932, to Fergust and Nina Landry Primeaux in Erath, La. After graduation, she started her keypunch career...
Lake Charles American Press
Doris B. Ivey
Doris B. Ivey, 77, of DeQuincy, La. passed into the arms of her Savior on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Christus St. Patrick’s Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born to her late parents, Jesse and Lorena Bunch on May 8, 1945 in Sulphur, La. She was a faithful member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in DeQuincy. She enjoyed playing board games, cards (especially Skip-Bo), baking and making Christmas candy. Doris loved attending the Hixson-Snider LIFT program and going to the Sr. Center. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and attending Elder Berry.
Lake Charles American Press
Westlake sets rules for revenue from Horseshoe Casino
At the Monday Westlake City Council meeting, a measure was introduced that will prevent the city from using revenue from the Horseshoe Casino for payment of new debt or recurring expenses and Isle of Capri Boulevard will soon become Horseshoe Casino Boulevard. The National Golf Club of Louisiana also said...
Lake Charles American Press
William Randall ”Randy” Jones
William Randal “Randy” Jones, age 63, of Beaumont, Texas formerly of Sulphur, La. passed away on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Randy was born on June 7, 1959 to Harry and Irma Jones who have preceded him in death. Randy graduated from Sulphur High School in 1978, he graduated...
Lake Charles American Press
Julian “Butch” Lee Miller
Julian “Butch” Miller, 73, of Hayes, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022 surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home. Mr. Miller was born in Jennings and raised in Grand Chenier. He honorably and faithfully served in the United States Army in the 173rd Airborne Brigade as a paratrooper in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969, where he earned a Bronze Star for his service. He remained in the Army reserve until 1973 and was a truck driver and mechanic for most of his working career. Mr. Miller whole heartly enjoyed hunting, fishing and raising his four daughters teaching them things that guys can do! He will be most remembered for his love of his daughters, his unique way of making each feel special, instilling in them the ability to be strong, independent women and for always being there. He was of the Catholic Faith.
Lake Charles American Press
11/28: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. David Louis Fairman Jr., 51, 6675 U.S. 90 East No. 170 — failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payments; misapplication of payments prohibited over 1,000. Bond: $10,000. Lashawn Maria Antoine, 29, 1514 8th...
Lake Charles American Press
Daniel “Danny” Jay Palmer
Daniel Jay Palmer, age 72, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. He was born Monday, July 31, 1950, in Leesville, La. He was an extremely family oriented man who loved his wife, children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren with a very special bond for his mother, sister and cousins. Holidays and family gatherings were Extraordinary where he was concerned.
Lake Charles American Press
Holiday Express making stops in DeQuincy, Leesville
Enjoy A Railroad Town Christmas in DeQuincy. The Holiday Express pulls into town there on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. and then it chugs north to the joy of children and adults alike in Leesville on Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. The six-car train is outfitted, inside and...
Lake Charles American Press
Welcome the Christmas season at free events throughout December at Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center
Mark Saturdays in December for a “fruitful” Downtown Lake Charles family shopping experience, Christmas card crafting, storybook time and snowglobe gazing. Matt Young, director of Cultural Affairs for the city of Lake Charles announced the following holiday-themed happenings at the Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center, 1001 Ryan St., Lake Charles.
Lake Charles American Press
Snow returns for 2022 Christmas Under the Oaks
Don’t merely dream of a white Christmas. See snow. In Sulphur on Saturday, Dec. 3, bundle up and bring the family out to Sulphur’s largest and merriest celebration of the year, Christmas Under the Oaks, a community endeavor from Brimstone Historical Society, City of Sulphur and Sulphur Parks and Recreation.
Lake Charles American Press
Cold front will push through area tonight
The U.S. National Weather Service of Lake Charles warns of severe weather and flood potential this afternoon into tonight. National Weather Service Lake Charles Meteorologist Donald Jones said a cold front will push through the area this evening. Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of the front, with some storms having the potential to become severe.
Lake Charles American Press
Joseph’s Electrical Center pulls out all the stops with Polar Express window display
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lake Charles. Joseph’s Electrical Center has unveiled its eye-catching holiday window display based on the beloved holiday film “Polar Express.”. The seasonal creations have been a family tradition now for 50 years, according to Randy Lanza, who oversees...
Lake Charles American Press
Cameron, Calcasieu awarded FEMA grant money for hurricane recovery
Cameron Parish has been awarded a $2,708,865.90 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Hurricane Laura repairs. U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Louisiana, said the grant money will be used for permanent repairs to the Grand Lake Maintenance Barn. The reimbursement is made at a 90 percent federal cost-share and authorized under Section 406 of the Robert T. Stafford Act, he said.
Lake Charles American Press
Allen schools maintain ‘B’ overall ranking
Allen Parish schools maintained their B ranking on school performance scores, with eight of the parish’s 11 schools receiving an A or B letter grade, according to Superintendent Kent Reed. “I am proud of our little district and things are going well,” Superintendent Kent Reed said. “I think we...
Comments / 0