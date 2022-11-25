ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Best Black Friday Wedding Deals for Brides, Bridesmaids and Guests

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here comes the bride! Whether you're gearing up for a winter wedding or planning a summer celebration, you can save on all your special event essentials with these fabulous Black Friday deals! Grooms and guests can also take advantage of these huge savings.

We selected some of our favorite finds in various categories below — rings, wedding dresses, wedding gifts, guest attire and bridal party gifts. Whether you’re walking down the aisle or attending the nuptials, show some love with these must-have markdowns! Shop ‘til you drop ‘til death do Us part.

Rings

Ring Concierge Baguette Diamonds Eternity Ring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UAWWW_0jNQKsK300
Ring Concierge

Social media's favorite jewelry brand is offering 25% off fine jewelry sitewide through Monday, November 28 — and though it excludes classic diamond studs, bespoke and bridal, there are plenty of stunning options bound to make any bride blush — like this epic Illusion ring.

Was $2,300 On Sale: $1,725 You Save 25% See it!

See all wedding rings at Amazon here !

Wedding Dresses

Lulus Chiffon Wedding Dress With a Sweetheart Neckline and Pleated Bodice

Lulus

Bridal on a budget! Retailers like Lulus offer jaw-dropping wedding gowns for unbelievable prices.

Was $98 On Sale: $38 You Save 61% See It!

See all wedding dresses at Amazon here !

Wedding Gifts

Hotel Collection Set of 4 Flute Champagne Glasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYFsS_0jNQKsK300
Macy's

A set of champagne flutes is an easy breezy way to gift practically any couple who's tying the knot!

Was $57 On Sale: $22 You Save 61% See It!

See all wedding gifts at Amazon here !

Guest Attire

Off-the-Shoulder High-Low A-Line Cocktail Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bv12Q_0jNQKsK300
Amazon

If you haven't gotten in on the Amazon Fashion action, you're seriously missing out. These sleek styles are the key to winning best-dressed guest!

Was $41 On Sale: $33 You Save 20% See It!

See all guest attire at Amazon here !

Bridal Party Gifts

Silk Robes for Bridesmaids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LDYO_0jNQKsK300
Amazon

Silk robes and bridesmaids? A match made in wedding heaven!

Was $60 On Sale: $28 You Save 53% See It!

See all bridal party gifts at Amazon here !

Wedding Decor

Wedding Arch Flower Frame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r42OG_0jNQKsK300
Wayfair

If you're a true DIY diva, you may be decorating your own wedding — and these items are must-haves!

Was $75 On Sale: $54 You Save 28% See It!

See all wedding decor at Amazon here !

Our Most Essential Amazon Fashion Buys for Black Friday Week

Read article

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Shop our top picks here:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

11 of the Best Handbag Deals to Nab From Nordstrom Before Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that it's November, we only have one thing on our mind: shopping. Sure, we love a good Thanksgiving dinner, but we're thinking about Black Friday the whole time, pausing between servings of stuffing to jot down another […]
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% On Michael Kors Handbags, Shoes, and Holiday Gifts at The Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale

In case you haven't heard, Black Friday is starting a little early this year. Upgrading your wardrobe for the holiday season is even easier with all the major sales already happening now. If you're looking to gift your stylish loved ones a new purse, and jacket or treat yourself to new boots this season, the Michael Kors Black Friday Sneak Peek Sale is not one to miss.
ETOnline.com

Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More

Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
Variety

The Absolute Best Steals From Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals event is here, and the the sales cut a swath through every category on their site. From slippers and jackets to candles and perfumes, the retailer is has kept every type of shopper in mind while rolling out these deals. And it doubles as a one-stop shop for all your holiday gifting needs (We have our eyes on Our Place’s cult-favorite Always Pan, currently $100 off, and these classic Dr. Martens Chelsea Boots). Check out the best deals from...
Us Weekly

Our Most Essential Amazon Fashion Buys for Black Friday Week

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change. The time has come. Epic deals await! Black Friday is the perfect time of year to start your closet anew with fresh fashion […]
StyleCaster

Spanx’s Sitewide Black Friday Sale Includes These Megan Fox Approved Faux Leather Leggings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. During fall, there’s no easier fashion hack to look effortlessly chic than adding a pair of leather pants to your outfit. Seriously, the limit does not exist and it pairs nicely with everything from plush cozy sweaters to graphic tees. The downside? Finding leather pants or leggings that don’t end up making you feel constricted and sweaty can be quite the task. After all, the goal is to feel more like Julia Fox and less like Ross Geller’s fashion nightmare...
Us Weekly

5 Celebrity-Favorite Products You Can Grab on Sale for Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change. Black Friday is a time to treat yourself to more luxury finds that you might not normally buy on any regular day. Who are […]
ETOnline.com

Kate Spade's Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 50% On Designer Handbags and Holiday Gifts

One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's site-wide Black Friday sale offering discounts on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Through November 27, the Kate Spade Black Friday sale is offering designer deals up to 50% off using code BLACKFRIYAY — including fall and winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots.
The Independent

Best Cyber Monday deals at Asos: Shop savings from Under Armour, Whistles, Levi’s and more

Cyber Monday is underway, with brands and retailers unveiling a final day of discounts before Christmas, not to mention the biggest you’ll see all year. Those taking part this year include The White Company, Apple, Ninja, Shark, Dyson, Pandora, Nintendo and Hotel Chocolat, to name just a few. Follow live: The best Cyber Monday 2022 dealsNow, Asos has announced its Cyber Monday sale is bigger than ever this year, with up to 80 per cent off everything. Yes, you read that right. However, to avoid you having to trawl through the thousands of products included, we’ve done the hard work...
Us Weekly

Cyber Monday 2022: Best Cyber Monday Deals — Live Updates

Who's ready to shop? Chances are, you're already in shopping mode from Black Friday and Cyber Weekend, but let's keep the momentum going — there are just too many deals that still need to be claimed! So, which sites have absolutely can't-miss sales? We've got you. We've picked out the best Cyber Monday deals that […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

251K+
Followers
25K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy