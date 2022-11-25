Best Black Friday Wedding Deals for Brides, Bridesmaids and Guests

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here comes the bride! Whether you're gearing up for a winter wedding or planning a summer celebration, you can save on all your special event essentials with these fabulous Black Friday deals! Grooms and guests can also take advantage of these huge savings.

We selected some of our favorite finds in various categories below — rings, wedding dresses, wedding gifts, guest attire and bridal party gifts. Whether you’re walking down the aisle or attending the nuptials, show some love with these must-have markdowns! Shop ‘til you drop ‘til death do Us part.

Rings

Ring Concierge Baguette Diamonds Eternity Ring

Ring Concierge

Social media's favorite jewelry brand is offering 25% off fine jewelry sitewide through Monday, November 28 — and though it excludes classic diamond studs, bespoke and bridal, there are plenty of stunning options bound to make any bride blush — like this epic Illusion ring.

Wedding Dresses

Lulus Chiffon Wedding Dress With a Sweetheart Neckline and Pleated Bodice

Lulus

Bridal on a budget! Retailers like Lulus offer jaw-dropping wedding gowns for unbelievable prices.

Wedding Gifts

Hotel Collection Set of 4 Flute Champagne Glasses

Macy's

A set of champagne flutes is an easy breezy way to gift practically any couple who's tying the knot!

Guest Attire

Off-the-Shoulder High-Low A-Line Cocktail Dress

Amazon

If you haven't gotten in on the Amazon Fashion action, you're seriously missing out. These sleek styles are the key to winning best-dressed guest!

Bridal Party Gifts

Silk Robes for Bridesmaids

Amazon

Silk robes and bridesmaids? A match made in wedding heaven!

Wedding Decor

Wedding Arch Flower Frame

Wayfair

If you're a true DIY diva, you may be decorating your own wedding — and these items are must-haves!

