Where is Washington's offensive line ranked ahead of Week 12?

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Washington Commanders sit at 6-5 on the season ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

A primary reason for Washington’s recent success is the defense. The Commanders defensive line has dominated opponents, while no two teammates have combined for more tackles for loss than defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

Washington’s offense has had its moments. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been outstanding while running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. have played well. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke has started the last five games for Washington, going 4-1 as the starter.

Heinicke isn’t exactly putting up Patrick Mahomes-type numbers, but he’s done some good things. Heinicke operates the offense efficiently, and his mobility has greatly helped Washington’s offensive line.

Speaking of that offensive line, remember when Washington allowed nine sacks in Week 3 against the Eagles? That was with Carson Wentz under center, and while some of those sacks were on Wentz, Washington’s offensive line struggled against Philadelphia and Dallas.

So, how has Washington’s offensive line been doing?

In Pro Football Focus’ latest offensive line rankings, the Commanders come in at No. 26 — up from three spots last week.

Here’s what PFF had to say:

None of the starting five allowed more than two pressures last week against Houston.

Washington is generating just 0.9 yards per carry before contact on average, tied for last in the NFL.

Upcoming Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

Only the Chicago Bears have a more toothless pass rush than the Falcons this season. Grady Jarrett is still by far their best rusher. He has 34 pressures and will test both guards.

Left tackle Charles Leno has been terrific. Everyone else has been up and down. Cornelius Lucas and Sam Cosmi have split time at right tackle since Cosmi returned from injury. Lucas has played very well at times, but when he struggles, he struggles badly against speed rushers.

Both guard spots have been an issue, although left guard Andrew Norwell has been solid recently. The PFF that the Commanders are only averaging 0.9 yards per carry before contact is alarming. It tells you the running backs, regardless of how well they’ve been running, have no chance of a big play when getting the football.

If Washington’s offensive line was playing at the level it had been the previous two years, the offense would be much improved.

