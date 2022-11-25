ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Lisa Reimers
1d ago

That cat hit the jackpot!!! So did the family!!! 💞😻💞😻❤️❤️❤️ I hope they all have many years of love & great memories filled with laughter 🤗❤️😻 Cute kids, btw

Reply
4
ann lombardi
3d ago

NiceCongrats on the newest addition and TY for saving this Kitty

Reply
12
Related
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Getting 'Fish Finger Happy Meal' Is Too Cute

It's so much fun to spoil your pet on occasion! Between 'pup cups' at Starbucks and dressing our pets in adorable clothing we all love treating them to the very best. Which is why we love this adorable video that TikTok account holder @Jadehill855 posted of their cute cat eating a McDonald's fish finger Happy Meal for the first time.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Mom Adopting Him a 'Buddy' Is Just the Best

Having a dog might be one of life's most rewarding experiences, but it only gets better when you add another pet to the equation. It's like giving your fur baby a little sibling! For the adorable family on @kreng.delacreme's TikTok account, the addition of a new furry friend couldn't have gone any better.
pethelpful.com

Rescue Dog's Terrified Reaction to Having an Accident in the House Is Heartbreaking

Unfortunately, there are many people who abuse and traumatize animals. They are cruel people who like the feeling of holding power over another living thing. One pup was seemingly the victim of one of these people, and the video evidence is heartbreaking. TikTok user @symphonytherescuepup recently shared a video of...
pethelpful.com

Moment Goldendoodle Spots Mom After 2 Weeks Apart Is Everything

Who remembers as a kid running over to your parents after they came home from work? You missed them so much and you couldn't wait to give them a hug. Now imagine that but add two weeks. That's what happened with TikTok doggo @oakleydoodlegram. Oakley the Goldendoodle hasn't seen her...
pethelpful.com

Cat's Annoyed Reaction to Hearing Dad Cough Cracks Us Up

There are species stereotypes for animals of all shapes and sizes, but what comes to mind when you think about cats? Maybe it's their unstoppable curiosity or their affinity for pettiness, or perhaps you consider cats big ol' nap machines. Whatever the generalization may be, we have a feeling @amerdiab3's kitty fits the bill quite perfectly.
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC

One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
WGME

The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe

(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
MAINE STATE
pethelpful.com

Horse's Tender Way of Watching Over Little Boy Is Simply Irresistible

Animals can be some of our very best friends, but it turns out they're pretty good at babysitting too. At least Darcey the rescue horse is! The sweet girl recently went viral for watching over her human mom's young son, and TikTok is having a field day. There are tons...
DOPE Quick Reads

Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular

Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
kmvt

Two area dogs in need of a temporary home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy